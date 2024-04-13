Inaugural paddle classic honors fallen Navy SEALs in Coronado

The Canadian Press

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.