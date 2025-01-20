Inauguration live updates: Donald Trump to take oath of office, return for second term

WASHINGTON − President-elect Donald Trump is set to become the 47th president of the United States on Monday, taking the oath of office at his second inauguration.

Trump kicked off festivities in Washington with a rally Sunday afternoon, hosting thousands of supporters at the Capitol One Arena and promising executive orders he's planning to sign on Inauguration Day that would make his fans "extremely happy," including a pledge to pardon Jan. 6 defendants.

At noon on Monday, Trump is scheduled to be inside the U.S. Capitol building to be sworn in before lawmakers, distinguished guests and family members. The ceremony was moved indoors due to inclement weather.

Later, Trump said he plans to return to the Capitol One Arena as part of his post-inauguration parade en route to the White House, where he will take up residence for his second term. Among the bevy of additional executive orders expected in the early hours of Trump's presidency is temporary support for TikTok.

Follow along with the USA TODAY Network for live updates.

What's the Inauguration Day schedule?

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, National Park Service, Washington D.C. tourism department, Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and Reuters have laid out a general schedule of the day, though not every event has a specific start time or location. All times provided are in ET.

5 a.m.: Security screening opens at the Capitol.

8 a.m.: An open, non-partisan service will be held at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Washington, D.C. After that, Donald and Melania Trump will head to the White House for tea with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden . Traditionally, the sitting president then escorts the incoming president to the Capitol.

Around 9:30 a.m. : Live music and opening remarks begin. Carrie Underwood's performance of "America the Beautiful" will occur before Trump's swearing-in.

Around 10 a.m.: Official guests begin arriving.

11:30 a.m.: Those with tickets should arrive by 11:30 a.m.

12 p.m.: In line with the Constitution's assertion that the transfer of power happens at exactly noon on Jan. 20, Trump will take the presidential oath during the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony is traditionally when the new president also delivers their inaugural address.

A little after 12 p.m.: The official farewell and ceremonial departure of the former president and vice president. Typically, they leave in a helicopter.

Then comes the president’s signing room ceremony , during which the president, accompanied by aides and members of Congress, heads to the president’s room off of the Senate chamber and signs nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders.

Next is the JCCIC congressional luncheon at the Capitol's Statuary Hall, which is attended by the president and vice president and their guests, Senate leaders and members of JCCIC.

After lunch, the new president and vice president head to the east front steps of the Capitol for the president's review of the military troops.

3 p.m.: The presidential parade kicks off. Previously scheduled to take place on Pennsylvania Avenue and proceed to the White House, the procession was moved inside at Capital One Arena, due to cold weather. The parade includes ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands and floats.

After this, Trump returns to to the White House for the Oval Office signing ceremony where performs an inaugural signing.

Finally, Trump will attend and deliver remarks at three separate balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.

– Mary Walrath-Holdridge

Vendors flock to Washington from 'all over the world'

Jeff Barbour, 58, has been selling merchandise for special events in Washington, D.C. for more than 20 years. This inauguration weekend, he's selling custom-ordered T-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers and hats – all with Trump's face on them.

For Barbour, it's just another day on the job. He's counting on two rushes of shoppers: the early morning crowd that buys hats and hoodies to keep warm, and the evening crowd that will buy a souvenir to take home. There were dozens of Trump merchandise vendors surrounding the Capitol One Arena on Sunday, a niche market that has come to be expected at Trump events. Barbour said competition between vendors is tense.

"They (vendors) come from all over the world because they know it's big," he said. "Anything with over 100,000 people, they come from all over."

Barbour sells event merchandise no matter who the headliner is, but he said he also likes Trump.

"I don't have nothing against him. He never did anything to me," he said. "Only thing he did was made my pockets a little fatter, so you can't be mad at that."

– USA TODAY Staff

US President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on January 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony.

History buff? Test your inauguration knowledge with our quiz

Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney receive preemptive pardons from Biden hours before Trump becomes president

Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney and Gen. Mark Milley all received preemptive pardons from Biden on Monday for potential targets of President-elect Donald Trump in an unprecedented move to shield some of the incoming president's top foes from criminal prosecution.

Biden also granted pardons to the lawmakers and staffers from the House committee that investigated the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a panel the president-elect has railed against for years.

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," Biden said in a statement.

– Holly Rosenkrantz

President-Elect Donald Trump greets the Village People on stage at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on January 20.

Which president's assassin was also at their inauguration?

John Wilkes Booth can be seen in a photograph of former President Abraham Lincoln's second inauguration.

Six weeks later, the actor and Confederate sympathizer shot and killed Lincoln inside Ford's Theatre.

More: Documents reveal that Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's ancestor during Civil War: Report

Has the inauguration been held indoors before?

Trump's second inauguration was moved inside the Capitol rotunda, due to bitter cold conditions in Washington Monday.

US President Ronald Reagan (C) is sworn in as 40th President of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger (R) beside his wife Nancy Reagan (C) during inaugural ceremony, on January 21, 1985 in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

Then President Ronald Reagan's second swearing-in in January 1985 marks the last time the ceremony took place inside.

In 1909, William Taft's presidential inauguration was held in the Senate chamber due to 10 inches of snow outside.

More: Trump's inaugural ceremony moved indoors due to forecast of intense cold

Who gave the longest inauguration speech? The shortest?

Former President William Henry Harrison holds the record for the longest inaugural address, at 8,445 words and one hour and 40 minutes, on March 4, 1841.

Harrison also went down in history for having the shortest presidential term. At 68 years old, the ninth president died a month after taking office from pneumonia thought to be the result of bitter cold conditions during his inauguration.

Meanwhile, the briefest inauguration award goes to first President George Washington, who offered just 135 words before his second oath of office.

– Savannah Kuchar

When was the first inauguration?

Former President George Washington was sworn in during the country's first inauguration on April 30, 1789.

Starting with the second president, John Adams, inaugurations were typically held on March 4. The ceremony moved to its current traditional date, Jan. 20, starting with former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937.

– Savannah Kuchar

