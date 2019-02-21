Inbetweeners creators bringing new sitcom to BBC Two

From Digital Spy

If you've been missing the The Inbetweeners, we've got some good news – a brand new sitcom from its creators is coming.

Iain Morris and Damon Beesley's new BBC Two show Afternoons will move on from the awkward trials of four teenage boys and instead focus on the awkward trials of three young football players.

The show will be a six-part series and follow the "misadventures" of three players in a fictional Premier League team, who are far less adept with women, money and social media than they are on the pitch.

"We're delighted to be working together again, and incredibly grateful to [Controller of BBC Comedy] Shane Allen and the BBC for the faith they have shown in the idea," Morris and Beesley said.

"We're hoping to show viewers the hilarious inner lives of three young men who just happen to have a very stressful job in the public eye."

Afternoons will be executive produced by Tom Werner (Roseanne, That ‘70s Show) and Caroline Leddy (The Inbetweeners, Derry Girls).

While the writing duo are moving on, the show that made them big in the first place recently staged a reunion.

However, the Channel 4 special The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited didn't exactly go down well, with even star James Buckley admitting that he "couldn't watch it".

