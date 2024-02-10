Incident at Fayette Mall prompts heavy Lexington police presence

There was a heavy police and fire department presence at the Fayette Mall Friday night after an incident that caused damage to the exterior of the building, though officials didn’t immediately say what happened.

There was visible damage at one of the entrances to the mall, near the H&M, and items inside the mall appeared to have been knocked over. Police had blocked off the entrance to the mall, which closed at 8 p.m. Friday.

While information on what happened wasn’t immediately available, Lexington Fire Department dispatch logs indicated that firefighters responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. First responders were still on scene just after 10:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.