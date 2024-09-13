Increase of mange cases in foxes a concern for Guelph Humane Society

This is a file photo of a fox with mange in P.E.I. Officials say they've recently seen an increase in mange cases in foxes in Guelph. They want people to report if they spot a wild animal with mange. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC - image credit)

There's been an increase in foxes with mange in Guelph and humane society officials are reminding people to keep themselves and their pets away from infected animals.

Brooke Riley, an animal services officer with the Guelph Humane Society, said they've received several reports of foxes that appear to have mange. In one week there were about 50 calls.

Sarcoptic mange, also known as canine scabies, is a severe skin condition caused by parasitic mites and can cause extreme itchiness, Riley said.

"You'll see the animal actually trying to rub its body up against trees, fences, rolling in dirt, and on the ground," Riley said. "There can be thick yellow crusts, redness and rash."

Monika Melichar, the director of Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary in Minden, told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning mange is a provincewide issue this summer.

"Mange is terrible. It can tear into the skin because of the hard crusting around the elbows and knees or any joint on the fox. So the joint can become immobile and when the fox runs it will break open that crust and expose the skin which can become inflamed and bleeding." Melichar said.

Melichar said mites burrow under the skin and eat away at the hair follicle, and this causes the crusty skin on the animal. Mange can lead to the death of an animal.

"The itching and the loss of fur makes the animal more vulnerable to exposure or predators," Melichar said.

Riley said if untreated, mange can also cause dehydration, "so the fox will still deteriorate and will end up passing away due to the illness."

'Highest we've seen'

Riley said in Guelph, the number of cases this year "definitely this is the highest we've seen."

Areas of the city where foxes suffering with mange have been seen include:

The east end near Watson Parkway.

Along Elizabeth Street and York Road.

Riverside Park.

Near the Guelph Country Club.

While the humane society monitors known areas of concern closely, Riley says they are asking community members to report active sightings of foxes. That's because mange can be cured.

But the hardest part is administering the medication to the fox. The humane society prefers to capture and treat the animals, despite the challenges involved, Reilly said.

Melichar agreed catching the animals is preferred so that several doses of medication can be administered, reinfection can be prevented and open sores and other impacts can be treated.

While the prognosis with treatment is very good, untreated mange can be deadly.

Domestic pets are susceptible

Mange is contagious and domestic pets are susceptible, Reilly said.

"The specific mites that are on foxes and wild members of the canine family can actually not survive and reproduce on humans. It can spread to domestic animals such as dogs, but it has to be skin-to-skin contact." Reilly said

She recommends people keep pets on leashes, especially when walking through one of the hot spot areas.

"We just want to remind people to not approach or attempt to contain the foxes in any way. And definitely remove domestic animals and also spectators from the scene," she said.