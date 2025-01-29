Increased efforts at the southern US border
Increased efforts at the southern US border
Increased efforts at the southern US border
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
"I've always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny skinny guy?" the actor said
“I started having symptoms as a teen, and every doctor told me they didn’t find anything wrong.”
A task force created by the UCP government to review the province's pandemic response has issued its final report and, while it is currently being reviewed by the province, Alberta doctors are pushing back, saying it contains misinformation and poses a threat to public health.Among the $2-million report's key recommendations are calls for the provincial government to "immediately halt" the use of all COVID-19 vaccines without "full disclosure" of potential risks and to bar healthy children and t
An Alberta MLA who hosted a town hall meeting last spring which aimed to persuade the government to end COVID mRNA vaccines for children said he would like to see his government follow through on recommendations made in the newly released provincial COVID-19 task force report. Eric Bouchard, the UCP MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, said the findings of the report were "shocking" and that the information it presents to the public is "long overdue." "I think it's up to cabinet now to follow the leadershi
Students and faculty were shocked to find Norwich University’s Class of 1959 Bridge vandalized Monday morning. The bridge connects the civilian and military campuses.
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said
As Health P.E.I. brings back a mandatory masking policy on Monday in its facilities to prevent more people from getting sick, an infectious disease specialist says while masking is helpful, other precautions are essential.Starting Jan. 27, Health P.E.I. has made masks mandatory for all visitors and staff at its facilities.The policy, introduced in response to ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health-care system and a rise in respiratory illnesses, aims to protect both patients and healthcar
Lizzo says she's feeling "happy" as she celebrates reaching her weight loss goal amid her fitness journey. "I haven't seen this number since 2014!"
Dead fish are washing up on this Florida beach
After battling liver cancer for 16 years, and trying all kinds of treatments, Alexander Hart Tsang was recently told by his doctor that he’s nearing the end of his life. As Sarah Ryan explains, he’s decided to take his passing into his own hands, surrounded by his family and at peace with his decision to end his life.
Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
At first, much the same. But inevitably dangerous diseases would resurge in a country that isn’t prepared for them.
Eric Green weather January 27
Ollie has just celebrated his 8th birthday with a camping trip similar to the one he was on three years ago ahead of his family learning of his diagnosis
On Jan. 28, 2020, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry held a news conference announcing B.C.'s first confirmed case of COVID-19, setting into motion what would be months of public health restrictions and uncertainty amid the world's worst pandemic in over a century.Five years later, Henry is reflecting on the "collective trauma" that people endured and says kindness is needed now "more than ever" to get through other tough problems."We've been through a very difficult five years. Everybod
B.C. Children's Hospital says it is seeing an uptick in visits to the ER this month, and officials are asking parents with sick kids to take preliminary measures before a hospital visit. CBC medical columnist Dr. Melissa Lem joins us to discuss options parents can consider to avoid a visit to the hospital.
Hospitals and clinics destroyed. Millions of tons of debris contaminated with toxic substances, unexploded ordnance and human remains. Tens of thousands of people with injuries that will require a lifetime of care.
Ancora Holdings, a Mayfield Heights-based institutional asset management company and private wealth advisor, is calling on U.S. Steel to drop its merger agreement with Japanese-owned Nippon Steel, end its litigation against the federal government seeking to keep the deal alive and oust its Chief Executive.