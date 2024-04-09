Increased storm threat across southern Ontario
Strong wind and hail will be possible across much of southwestern and central Ontario through Tuesday evening
Strong wind and hail will be possible across much of southwestern and central Ontario through Tuesday evening
"The View" host tried to make a few connections that Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren't buying.
Recent sunshine and warmer temperatures have helped to create some instability across southern Ontario, setting the stage for severe thunderstorms to bubble up in some areas on Tuesday
The alligator was 7 feet, 11 inches long, the state says.
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday, calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan. Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while vi
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
STORY: Flood sirens blared in Russian cities on Tuesday (April 9) as over a hundred thousand people in both Russia and Kazakhstan were ordered to evacuate.In some of the worst flooding in 70 years, swiftly melting snow across the Ural mountains, Siberia and areas of Kazakhstan has swelled major rivers, some rising by meters in hours to the highest levels ever recorded.The Ural River, Europe's third largest, burst through an embankment dam on Friday flooding the city of Orsk just south of the Ural Mountains.Downstream, water levels in Orenburg, a city of around half a million, were rising with peak levels expected on Wednesday (April 10).As the Tobol river rises, people in the city of Kurgan have been warned to evacuate immediately and Governor Vadim Shumkov urged residents to take the warnings seriously.The wider region is home to around 800,000, with water levels in some parts of the Tobol rising 29 inches in just two hours. More than 19,000 people are risk in Kurgan, the TASS news agency reported.Emergencies were declared in Orenburg, Kurgan and Tyumen, a major oil producing region of Western Siberia.President Vladimir Putin has been monitoring the floods from Moscow, but anger boiled over in Orsk when at least 100 Russians begged the Kremlin chief to help and chanted "shame on you" at local officials who they said had done too little.The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to Orenburg region on Tuesday to monitor the situation after being tasked to do so by Putin, the ministry said.The ministry added preventative measures are being taken and rescue teams have been strengthened.It was not immediately clear why the annual snow melt had made this year's floods so bad.Scientists say climate change has made flooding more frequent worldwide.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A volcano has erupted on an island in the Galápagos, Ecuador. Lava flow from the volcano reaches the ocean. While the eruption posed no risk to humans, the island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins and flightless cormorants.
The sight and sound of trillions of cicadas surfacing across much of America, a massive invasion of two separate groups called broods emerging at the same time, has scientists buzzing. For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods -- Brood XIX, known as the "Great Southern Brood," and Brood XIII, known as the "Northern Illinois Brood" -- will emerge from the ground simultaneously. While there is not extensive overlap between the two broods, some regions, especially in America's heartland, will experience a double-whammy of cicada occupation, experts told ABC News.
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Europe’s highest human rights court ruled Tuesday that countries must better protect their people from the consequences of climate change, siding with a group of older Swiss women against their government in a landmark ruling that could have implications across the continent. The European Court of Human Rights rejected two other, similar cases on procedural grounds — a high-profile one brought by Portuguese young people and another by a French mayor that sought to force
GUNTUR, India (AP) — There's a pungent odor on Ratna Raju's farm that he says is protecting his crops from the unpredictable and extreme weather that's become more frequent with human-caused climate change. The smell comes from a concoction of cow urine, an unrefined sugar known as jaggery, and other organic materials that act as fertilizers, pesticides and bad weather barriers for his corn, rice, leafy greens and other vegetables on his farm in Guntur in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state. T
Fire destroys camper in east Des Moines
Overlooking Hopedale harbour, Ross Flowers has built his home — as well as the traditional home of Inuit: An igloo that's three metres wide, built from snow. Flowers builds the circular structure almost every year, teaching local young men how to find the right snow, cut blocks and build the shape. At the end, Flowers lays down a polar bear hide as a base for himself and others to relax on. In March, the group cut 100 snow blocks, but an unexpected rainstorm made more than half unusable. The men
Get the latest information on the current severe thunderstorm watch with our updates
A double brood of cicadas is expected to surface simultaneously this spring in the United States, something we haven't seen in more than two centuries. Get ready for the 'cicadapocalypse'.
While eclipse chasers always hope for a cloudless sky during the rare event, retired New Brunswick scientist David Hunter devised a way for enthusiasts to see one regardless of weather conditions or location. Heidi Petracek reports on how Hunter provided people a view from far above of the total solar eclipse.
Getty ImagesMonday’s highly anticipated total solar eclipse has officially left U.S. skies after it plunged a large swath of the country into total darkness for as long as four minutes from Texas to Maine.Stunning images of the cosmic phenomenon quickly spread online, showing the sun disappearing from the afternoon sky. As the eclipse progressed, videos showed the “diamond ring effect” created when the final beams of sunlight passed behind the moon—making it appear like the diamond on a giant ri
Reminder: don’t leave your trash just chilling around outside, bears will love it a little too much.