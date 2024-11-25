Increasing use of AI by manufacturers, study suggests

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·1 min read

Manufacturers are set to increase their level of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in the next year, research suggests.

Make UK said its study found that AI is increasingly being used across manufacturing, with benefits including increased efficiency and productivity.

One in four of the 150 companies surveyed said they were using AI as part of their efforts to decarbonise, such as by reducing waste and emissions.

Nina Gryf of Make UK, said: “AI and automation are driving dramatic change in speeding up manufacturing processes and elsewhere in companies.

“Their potential to drive economic growth and reshape industries is becoming increasingly clear, and the manufacturing sector and its factories of the future have a central role to play.

“While the uptake of such technologies is increasing, the UK needs a step change in the use of automation otherwise it risks missing out on vital transformative productivity gains.”

Latest Stories

  • The Secret Metal That Helped Win WWII is Back, And Prices Are Soaring

    Antimony, a vital yet little-known metal, is poised to become crucial in global military and energy industries, as tensions rise, and supply tightens.

  • What to consider if you're asked to co-sign a loan by your family member

    Mark Ting, a partner with Foundation Wealth and On The Coast's personal finance columnist, says if you co-sign a loan, you become responsible for it. He breaks down what factors you need to consider if someone asks you to sign with them.

  • Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say

    Brazilian meatpackers have reportedly stopped supplying meat to the Carrefour group in Brazil after the retailer's global CEO vowed to keep South American meat off its shelves in France in solidarity with French farmers, according to local media reports that cited anonymous industry sources. One of the reports said the interruption in meat supplies has already affected 150 stores of the retailer in Brazil, naming JBS and Marfrig among the companies which allegedly interrupted deliveries. Carrefour dismissed the reports as "unfounded."

  • Mega-port reshapes China-Latin America trade amid US tariff threats

    Zhang Jun assiduously followed the news as Chancay port in Peru was developed into the biggest deep water project of its kind on the long Pacific coast of South America. His Nanjing-based company, Jiangsu Haosanyou Information Technology, helps shippers of marine cargo find business along China's supply chains via the internet. For Zhang, the US$3.5 billion mega-port, which was inaugurated on November 14, foreshadows a boom in Chinese e-commerce in Latin America, where conventional Chinese trade

  • Why the EU is failing to capitalise on African critical minerals as China marches on

    The EU's supply chain deal with Namibia amid a drive to reduce dependence on China may be benefiting Chinese firms instead, according to a policy brief. The November 2022 agreement was the European Union's first with an African nation. It was expected to help the bloc diversify its energy sources and gain access to critical raw materials (CRMs) for green technology as it seeks to boost industrial capacity and de-risk energy supply chains from China. In turn, it would help mineral-rich Namibia to

  • Bosch to cut hours for 10,000 workers in Germany

    Robert Bosch, the world's largest car parts supplier, will reduce the working hours and pay of around 10,000 employees in Germany, going beyond previously announced reductions and in addition to thousands of job cuts announced on Friday. In the latest sign of the challenges facing Germany's auto sector due to weak demand and competition from cheaper Chinese rivals, Bosch had said on Friday it would cut up to 5,550 jobs, a day after saying it would cut the working hours of 450 staff. Staff mostly on 38- or 40-hour contracts at sites around Germany will have their hours reduced to 35 hours, a spokesperson said on Saturday, confirming a report by dpa news agency.

  • Exploring High Growth Tech Stocks In November 2024

    As global markets experience broad-based gains with U.S. indexes approaching record highs, smaller-cap stocks have notably outperformed their larger counterparts, buoyed by positive sentiment from strong labor market data and rising home sales. In this favorable environment for high-growth tech stocks, investors often seek companies with robust innovation potential and the ability to adapt swiftly to evolving technological demands and economic conditions.

  • Use heat pumps over gas boilers for British-made energy, say researchers

    Households using heat pumps use only half the amount of imported energy as those with gas boilers, new analysis has found.

  • Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX): Analysts Are Bullish On This Oil and Gas Stock Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Riley Exploration Permian Inc (NYSE:REPX) stands against the other oil and gas stocks to buy. While renewable energy sources garner increasing attention, the demand for oil […]

  • Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) The Most Profitable Food Stock To Invest In?

    We recently compiled a list of the 7 Most Profitable Food Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) stands against the other food stocks. Exploring the Food Industry: Key Insights and Consumer Trends The food industry plays a crucial role in […]

  • Snowmaking season underway ahead of busy holiday season at the slopes

    Snowmaking season underway ahead of busy holiday season at the slopes

  • Three Undiscovered Gems With Promising Potential

    As global markets navigate a landscape of record-high indexes and robust economic indicators, smaller-cap stocks have been outperforming their larger counterparts, capturing the interest of investors seeking opportunities beyond the usual blue-chip names. In this environment, identifying promising small-cap stocks can be particularly rewarding, as these companies often possess untapped potential and the agility to thrive amidst economic shifts.

  • Schlumberger Limited. (SLB): Analysts Are Bullish On This Oil and Gas Stock Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) stands against the other oil and gas stocks to buy. While renewable energy sources garner increasing attention, the demand for oil and gas […]

  • Shell plc (SHEL): Analysts Are Bullish On This Oil and Gas Stock Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) stands against the other oil and gas stocks to buy. While renewable energy sources garner increasing attention, the demand for oil and gas […]

  • From 'Canada is lost' to 'Just a dad at a concert': Canadians react as Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while riots shake Montreal

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying the pop star’s hits as she brought her Eras Tour to Toronto for a second weekend.

  • Lawyers Are Giving Their Brutally Honest Insights On A Possible Post-Election "Divorce Surge"

    "It's more like the straw that broke the camel's back, but that camel already had a lot of straw."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Tacky’ Polo Show Derided by Friends and Execs

    “It’s hilarious, but not in a good way” Former friends of Prince Harry who played polo with him in their younger years have told the Daily Beast they have been left in “appalled hysterics” by the new trailer for his and Meghan Markle’s “tacky” new Netflix show about polo. One Hollywood executive has cautioned the couple are “running out of last chances” to prove they can make compelling TV that is not about themselves, and speculated their futures may lie in social media influencing. The trailer

  • Sherri Papini Was Found Alive 8 Years Ago. Her Husband Sensed Something Was Off 'as Soon as I Saw Her Face'

    The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges

  • Calgary digs out of record-setting snowstorm as bus route detours stay in effect

    There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or

  • The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco Reunite, Five Years After Series Finale — See Photo

    It’s an early Saturnalia miracle! Five years after CBS’ The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run, series stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco (aka Sheldon and Penny) reunited Friday in New York City, where Parsons currently stars in the Broadway production Our Town. “I surprised him,” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story, along with …