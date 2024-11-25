Increasing use of AI by manufacturers, study suggests

Manufacturers are set to increase their level of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in the next year, research suggests.

Make UK said its study found that AI is increasingly being used across manufacturing, with benefits including increased efficiency and productivity.

One in four of the 150 companies surveyed said they were using AI as part of their efforts to decarbonise, such as by reducing waste and emissions.

Nina Gryf of Make UK, said: “AI and automation are driving dramatic change in speeding up manufacturing processes and elsewhere in companies.

“Their potential to drive economic growth and reshape industries is becoming increasingly clear, and the manufacturing sector and its factories of the future have a central role to play.

“While the uptake of such technologies is increasing, the UK needs a step change in the use of automation otherwise it risks missing out on vital transformative productivity gains.”