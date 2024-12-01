Increasing clouds with fog and a chance for sprinkles in Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at a few changes to the weekend forecast which includes clouds, fog and a few sprinkles in Northern California.
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
The 20-year-old man who survived 50 days in the woods of northeastern B.C. has been released from hospital, CBC News has learned.Mike Reid, the general manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C., said Sam Benastick and his family stopped in to see him on their way home after being discharged from care in Fort Nelson.Benastick's parents and brother stayed with Reid for several weeks while searching the nearby Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, where Benastick was last seen before being reporte
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.
VANCOUVER — A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.
Hazardous travel conditions were captured on camera on Saturday morning as snow squalls hammer southern Ontario southeast of the Great Lakes.
A factory in Wisconsin unintentionally created its own weather on Thursday
Toronto's snow drought finally ended this week
Orcas off the coast of Mexico have devised a cunning strategy to hunt and kill whale sharks, and marine scientists have documented the behavior for the first time.
Gas prices climbed 1.8 cents to $1.547 per litre of regular fuel on average across Canada over the past seven days.
Lake effect snow squalls are expected to impact parts of Ontario throughout the weekend with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 in per hour, according to Environment Canada.
In what may seem like a call-back to 1980s whale culture, a resident orca off the coast of Washington state was recently spotted sporting a dead salmon on its head. The phenomenon was first documented in 1987 when whales from three separate pods were seen wearing salmon on their heads, like a human wears a hat.But scientists never understood why, and experts are still scratching their heads as they contemplate the most recent incident, documented in October. The director of the University of Bri
Winter is on its way as temperatures continue to drop, especially in the Yukon is officially the first to hit -40°C this season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The first big snowfall of the season blanketed towns along Lake Erie on Saturday in the middle of the hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend, and numbing cold and heavy snow were forecast to persist into next week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.
Powerful snow squalls could produce more than 100 cm of snow across parts of Ontario through this weekend
Snow and icy conditions were observed in parts of northern Maine on Friday, November 29, as wintry weather continued in the region.Drone footage from James Sinko, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), shows conditions around Castle Hill on Friday morning.The icy conditions caused multiple road accidents in the area on Thursday night, the NWS said.Snow showers were forecasted to taper off on Friday, leading to drier conditions on the weekend , they said Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mistakes by members of the crew caused a New Zealand navy ship to plow into a reef off the coast of Samoa, where it caught fire and sank, according to the preliminary findings of a military Court of Inquiry released Friday.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close Saturday, bringing to an end a season that saw 11 hurricanes compared to the average seven, and death and destruction hundreds of miles from where storms came ashore on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Residents on Thetis Island have banded together to help one another ahead of winter storms, power disruptions and floods.
Two huskies enjoyed the wintry conditions in northwest Pennsylvania on Friday, November 29, as “prolonged and intense” lake-effect snow continued to fall across the Lake Erie region.This footage was filmed by Jen Paulson, who said she filmed her dogs – Hoonah and Denali – frolicking in the snow around her home in Millcreek Township, Erie County, on Friday evening.“They love this weather so much,” Paulson told Storyful.On Saturday morning, town officials declared a snow emergency, saying the area experienced “a severe snowstorm” that has caused widespread road closures and power outages. Credit: Jen Paulson via Storyful