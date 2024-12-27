Increasing clouds Friday in Denver, another round of mountain snow
Increasing clouds Friday in Denver, another round of mountain snow
Increasing clouds Friday in Denver, another round of mountain snow
China has approved the construction of what will be the world's largest hydropower dam, kicking off an ambitious project on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau that could affect millions downstream in India and Bangladesh. The dam, which will be located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, could produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, according to an estimate provided by the Power Construction Corp of China in 2020. That would more than triple the 88.2 billion kWh designed capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, currently the world's largest, in central China.
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100
A powerful system inundated B.C.'s South Coast on Christmas Day bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts. A day later, another system is again gearing up in the Pacific aimed at the South Coast. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Conservation International's expedition in Peru's Alto Mayo Landscape unearthed dozens of species new to science
There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes
Tearful mourners prayed on Thursday as ceremonies were held across Asia to remember the 220,000 people who were killed two decades ago when a tsunami hit coastlines around the Indian Ocean in one of the world's worst natural disasters. A 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia's western tip on December 26, 2004, generated a series of waves as high as 30 metres that pummelled the coastline of 14 countries from Indonesia to Somalia.In Indonesia's Aceh Province, where more than 100,000 people were k
The killer whale who swam with her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent act of grieving recently gave birth to a new baby, according to Michael Weiss, research director of the Center for Whale Research.
Taylor Shellfish Farms applied for permits to raise geoducks in the lagoon in 2014.
Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around
One of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami marks its 20th anniversary on Dec. 26
Advocates and scientists are raising concerns with the availability of data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans DFO is waiting on industry to provide data on the herring fishery in southwest Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy. For decades, herring stock has been declining, and has been in the critical zone since 2018.In July, DFO reduced the total allowable catch to 16,000 tonnes per season, from 21,000, fixing the quota at the reduced level until 2027.
NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Communities and firefighters across Australia’s second-most populous state were preparing Thursday for potentially devastating wild fires as a heat wave fanned by erratic winds presented the worst fire conditions in several years.
A storm system is moving toward the Great Lakes, bringing warm temperatures and heavy rain to southern Ontario this weekend. Gulf moisture will fuel the storm, resulting in significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday, along with a burst of warmth. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
It's quiet for now, but Jacqueline Thomas is looking ahead to our next rain chances.
Four people died in a New Hampshire home on Christmas Day due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.
DETROIT (AP) — Electric vehicles had another whirlwind year around the globe, driven by buyers in China, and growth in parts of Europe and the United States, despite headwinds.
Hunter and Braeden Hansen were hiking around Logan Canyon when an avalanche swept one of them under the snow, they told NBC