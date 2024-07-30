Increasing flood threat with slow moving storms over southern Ontario

A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding across parts of southern Ontario once again.

A weakening low will sit over the region, spiraling rounds of intense rainfall throughout the day. Very high moisture in the atmosphere will be present, and could drop heavy to torrential downpours of 30-50+ mm per hour. The timing of the rainfall may be poor, potentially affecting the evening commute home.

Toronto's Pearson airport needs less than 6 mm of rain on Tuesday to bring its rainiest month on record.

Be sure to regularly check for watches and warnings in Ontario as conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

Complete forecast details can be found below.

Yet another flood threat with slow moving storms on Tuesday

Precipitation began Tuesday morning near Lake Erie, with additional rounds of thunderstorms expected through the afternoon and evening across southern Ontario.

The storms will be slow moving due to the lack of winds in the upper atmosphere, so well-saturated storms could result in very high rainfall totals over narrow locations. Torrential downpours of 30-50+ mm per hour are possible in the heaviest storms.

Tuesday evening precipitation timing southern Ontario

The weather wild card are lake breeze-initiated storms. If they can form, it will likely impact the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), but there is uncertainty.

It’s likely Toronto records its rainiest month on record as of Tuesday, as less than six mm of rainfall is needed at Pearson International Airport to bring the monthly total higher than October 1954, when 213.8 mm of precipitation fell with impacts from Hurricane Hazel.

Ontario storm risk map Tuesday

It will not take much to see flood impacts in the GTA. Last week's storm dumped just 30 mm of rain, but prompted DVP flooding and Lake Shore Road closures.

The timing is uncertain and it may result in travel delays for those commuting around the dinner hour.

Southern Ontario flood metrics

Localized flooding is near certain, though exact location is still unsure, as it will depend on where storms initiate. With the lack of strong steering or forcing, conditions could be changeable.

A fickle lake breeze setup may favour the Golden Horseshoe, but there is a higher chance for heavy rain and flooding north of the GTA and 401 corridor, affecting areas such as Barrie and the Lake Huron shorelines.

Flood safety

There are a number of things you can do at or away from the home to avoid damage and injury during a flood, or if there is a risk of it occurring.

At home, this can include:

  • Sealing your basement to prevent water from seeping into creeks

  • Raising electrical system components as high as possible

  • Making sure your sump pumps are working properly

  • If a big storm is coming, consider stocking up on supplies, like: sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and shovels

Tyler Hamilton: Toronto flooding, floods. July 16, 2024 - Weston neighbourhood, walking towards Humber

(Tyler Hamilton/The Weather Network)

If you can, arrange to leave your car in a high-elevation area, and avoid driving in flooded areas at all costs.

Streams, creeks and low-lying areas should be avoided. Flash flooding can happen in a matter of minutes during, or shortly after, a major rain event.

Emergency kit items - hurricane, wildfire, evacuations, safety, tips

Make sure you have an emergency kit. Stock up on bottled water, canned food, blankets and first aid supplies. Make sure medication is topped off and kept in an elevated, dry place.

Monitor The Weather Network's app or TV channel, and pay attention to local announcements for flood updates and watches.

If you are forced to leave your home due to an evacuation, be aware of which roads are safe to drive on. If your area has been evacuated, do not return home until authorities have allowed you to do so.

