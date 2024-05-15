Increasing number of inmates with weapons at London prison home to 136 gangs

The growing number of weapons being found at a London prison with 136 gangs is at risk of triggering a “self-reinforcing trend” with more young inmates arming themselves for protection, a watchdog warned on Wednesday.

The Independent Monitoring Board for Isis jail in south east London, which is the capital’s “hub prison for convicted young adult men”, said violence associated with the “illicit economy” behind bars and a 50 per cent rise in the “more violent 18 to 21 age group” inside had contributed to an increase in weapon discoveries and attacks.

It said the implements used included razor blades, plugs, “objects in a sock” and screws and expressed fear that the increasing number of incidents – which was accompanied by a record monthly haul of weapon discoveries – is in danger of pushing more inmates into joining the ranks of weapon carriers.

“There is concern that possession of weapons becomes a self-reinforcing trend, as young men arm themselves for protection because of the increasing number of weapons in the establishment,” the report by the board states.

It warns that violence in the prison has risen “markedly" over the past year and that causes include an increase in the amount of time inmates are being allowed out of their cells and more “mixing” between different groups.

The report says that because “approximately 136 gangs are active in the prison, with about 50% of prisoners having a gang affiliation, keeping members of opposing gangs apart is a challenge, which has been exacerbated by the increased mixing of prisoners.”

It adds that a further factor behind the rise in violence has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of 18 to 21-year-olds inside the prison, quoting data showing them to be responsible for 46 per cent of assaults on other prisoners and half of the attacks on prison staff.

The prison is described as trying to tackle the problems through measures including violence reduction forums and mentoring for gang members to try to change their behaviour. Other efforts are directed at trying to help the significant proportion of young inmates affected by neurodiversity.