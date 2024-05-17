Increasing weekend rainfall
Thunderstorms blossomed in the warm, unstable air parked over the Prairies on Thursday, with accumulating hail reported across parts of Manitoba
Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Dawn the moon bear is thriving at Animals Asia's Tam Dao sanctuary in Vietnam after her rescue from a bear bile farm
Docents have been keeping a close on the popular elephant seal, nicknamed “Necklace.”
In case you needed a visual reminder of why you are supposed to keep at least a 25-yard distance from bison and other national park wildlife.
Parts of Ontario and Quebec are set to enjoy a weeklong stretch of temperatures soaring above 20 C, thanks to an upper-level ridge
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
FORT NELSON, B.C. — Videos posted on social media show what appear to be multiple homes destroyed in the wildfire zone outside Fort Nelson in far northeast British Columbia. The Facebook videos posted this week include scenes of large structures reduced to grey ash and twisted metal, scorched vehicles, and tall trees blackened by the side of the road. One video posted Wednesday appears to show firefighters working to protect another home, with smoke shrouding the road. Rob Fraser, mayor of the N
Nationally, the average cost of gasoline dropped three cents in the past week.
Europe's energy sector relies too much on China to entertain the idea of de-risking, the CEO of Siemens Energy said, reflecting the dilemma of an industry in need of supplies from the world's No.2 economy - but not the competition that comes with it. The comments by Christian Bruch come as global trade tensions with China are heating up, with the U.S. raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles this week and the European Union looking into similar steps to protect local players from unfair competition. Meantime, the EU has launched an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers and whether they benefit from subsidies in their efforts to undercut the pricing of Western companies like Vestas, Nordex and GE Vernova.
HOUSTON (AP) — Power outages could last weeks in parts of Houston after thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the city and knocked out electricity to nearly 1 million homes and businesses. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday there have been casualties but "we don’t know the latest numbers.” However, earlier, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said four people were killed after storms Thursday swept through Harris County, which includes Houston. Officials warned residents that i
The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa
Deadly severe storms have left hundreds of thousands in the dark, damaging homes and sending debris across city streets in Houston.
Residents were seen evacuating areas of Fort McMurray in Alberta as wildfires kept spreading on Tuesday, May 14.According to Alberta Wildfire, crews were battling an “out of control” forest fire south of Fort McMurray as of Thursday morning.This footage captured by Facebook user Faith De Ocampo Slater shows residents heading south on AB-63 on Tuesday.The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods on Wednesday, after others had already evacuated on Tuesday.One of the fires was about 19,820 hectares (77 square miles) as of Thursday, officials said. Credit: Faith De Ocampo Slater via Storyful
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and government officials have provided an update on wildfires burning in the province and evacuation efforts. Smith says as residents rush to leave their homes in Fort McMurray, memories of the 2016 fire will create fear and uncertainty, but the government is prepared to do whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe. (May 15, 2024)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.Most Read from BloombergChina Attempts to End Property Crisis With Broad Rescue PackageWith a BlackRock CEO, $9 Trillion Vanguard Braces for TurbulenceUS Inflation Data Was Accidentally Released 30 Minutes EarlyVoters Prefer Trump Over Biden on Economy. This Data Shows WhyPutin and Xi Vow to Step Up
Cool temperatures and rainfall have significantly reduced the wildfire risk in Fort McMurray but that doesn't mean the northeastern Alberta community is out of the woods when it comes to fire risk, officials said Friday.About 10 millimetres of rain fell on the wildfire overnight and Environment Canada is forecasting another 10 millimetres of rain on Friday and Saturday night. The wildfire danger in Fort McMurray was being classified by Alberta Wildfire as low on Friday morning.Josee St-Onge, an