Incredible Boy Uses Ankle As His Knee

A BOY who has had constructive surgery to turn his ankle for a knee is dreaming of becoming a professional basketball player. Aiden Godoy, from Naples, Florida, was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency, or PFFD, which left him with a malformed right leg.The eight year old's parents were advised to amputate the leg but they refused and decided to explore a rotationplasty. Aiden had his lower leg and foot rotated 180 degrees, his tibia was fused to the proximal femur. His foot is positioned where the knee used to be, with the heel portion in front and the toes pointing back, the ankle now functions in place of the knee joint. Now Aiden is using his new leg to master basketball, swimming and riding in his families ATV’s.