Incredible moment bull fends off lion attack on cow

Reuters

The U.S. government opened up on Friday competitive bidding that will close on Aug. 26 for $850 million in grants to help small oil and gas producers monitor and reduce methane from their operations, a major part of the Biden administration's plan to crack down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas. The funding, made available through the administration's signature climate law called the Inflation Reduction Act, will specifically help small oil and natural gas operators reduce methane emissions and gain access to methane detection and reduction technologies. Some smaller, independent U.S. oil and gas operators had strongly opposed the Environmental Protection Agency's new methane standards that target hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide because they would place a financial burden on low-producing wells, as well as the agency's proposed methane fee on producers.