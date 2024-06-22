Incredible moment bull fends off lion attack on cow

KameraOne

On June 19, witnesses in the Gujarat state of India recorded the incredible moment a bull managed to fend off a brutal lion attack on a cow. Two lions thought they had it easy when they sunk their claws into a small cow before a brave bull stepped in to prevent the unfortunate bovine from becoming their meal.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Hunter mistakenly kills grizzly bear, but it wasn’t hunter’s mistake

    After an investigation that left the Idaho Fish and Game in an embarrassing position, the hunter was not issued a citation.

  • The Supreme Court rejects a settlement in a water dispute between New Mexico and Texas

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a settlement between Western states over the management of one of North America’s longest rivers.

  • Ontario Science Centre to close immediately: province

    The Ontario Science Centre is shutting down immediately due to the risk that the building's roof could collapse, the province announced Friday.The closure, which the province says could last years, comes after the government's controversial announcement in 2023 that the popular landmark and attraction would be moved to the Ontario Place site — a move it says will save costs. "The actions taken today will protect the health and safety of visitors and staff," said Infrastruction Minister Kinga Sur

  • Bill Gates wants to 'fix the cows' — here's the startup he backed to help fight climate change

    The solution looks promising.

  • Green hydrogen: is this Australia's breakout moment amid US$127 billion boom down under?

    On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ

  • Hawaii residents fined $20K after Hawaiian monk seal pup mauled by unleashed dogs

    HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii residents were fined $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs, U.S. officials said Thursday.

  • The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    This dividend stock is set up for massive growth in the future, with shares already climbing and an outlook that analysts drool over. The post The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Did you hear about the bear in Tumwater? Here’s what happened

    There were sightings of the bear around the Olympia Regional Airport, Israel Road and Tumwater Boulevard.

  • China's first industrial nuclear-powered steam generation project goes online

    China's first nuclear-powered steam generation project for industrial use has begun production, as Beijing accelerates its diversification of nuclear energy and promotes a low-carbon transformation of energy. The project, named Heqi No 1, officially went into operation on Wednesday, according to its constructor, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), a state-owned enterprise with a complete nuclear technology industry framework. Through a 23.3km (14.5 miles) above-ground pipeline, CNNC s

  • Space radiation can damage satellites − my team discovered that a next-generation material could self-heal when exposed to cosmic rays

    Spacecraft exteriors that automatically heal from radiation damage would change the game − one material shows promise.

  • Calgary mayor wants wide survey of water lines after catastrophic break

    CALGARY — Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has promised a wide-ranging examination of the city's underground infrastructure as it enters its third week of water use restrictions after a catastrophic pipeline break.

  • Feds urged to use emergency order to save endangered orcas

    Emergency protections for endangered southern resident killer whales are urgently needed because of increased oil tanker traffic from the expanded Trans Mountain (TMX) pipeline, says a coalition of conservation groups. Six environmental organizations are formally petitioning Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Diane Lebouthillier, urging them to recommend that cabinet issue an emergency order under the Species at Risk Act (SARA) to save the remaining 74 whale

  • Amazon will stop using those little plastic pillows in its packaging

    Amazon is eliminating the use of the puffy plastic air pillows used in delivery boxes, joining other major companies that are cutting their plastic use.

  • US offers $850 million in grants to clean up oil sector methane emissions

    The U.S. government opened up on Friday competitive bidding that will close on Aug. 26 for $850 million in grants to help small oil and gas producers monitor and reduce methane from their operations, a major part of the Biden administration's plan to crack down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas. The funding, made available through the administration's signature climate law called the Inflation Reduction Act, will specifically help small oil and natural gas operators reduce methane emissions and gain access to methane detection and reduction technologies. Some smaller, independent U.S. oil and gas operators had strongly opposed the Environmental Protection Agency's new methane standards that target hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide because they would place a financial burden on low-producing wells, as well as the agency's proposed methane fee on producers.

  • Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukrainian power grid

    Several people are wounded after Russia targeted Ukraine's energy network for a second time this week.

  • Chimpanzees seen self-medicating with healing plants when sick or injured

    The chimpanzee was sick. It had diarrhea and tapeworms - not unusual for a wild chimpanzee in the Budongo Forest of Uganda. What intrigued the watching research team was what the ape did about it. Soon after its symptoms developed, the male traveled with two others away from the community’s home to a site in the forest with a particular type of tree. It collected some dead wood from the Alstonia boonei and chewed it. The plant has long been used in traditional medicine, and when the scientists t

  • Electric car niche growing on the MS Coast. Maybe they work for you, experts & drivers say

    A growing demand for electric vehicles in southern Mississippi is starting to be matched by an increase in amenities for the automobiles once relegated as a novelty.

  • Swimmers and pet owners warned after blue-green algae detected in 2 P.E.I. ponds

    P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office issued a warning Thursday about the presence of blue-green algae in two bodies of water.They are Parson's Creek in Stanhope and Deroche Pond in Point Deroche. In the warning, the office said ingesting water that contains blue-green algae can cause nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.They said people should not swim in such water or let their pets play in it or consume it.The bacteria that cause the phenomenon, cyanobacteria, flourish in

  • Discovering grolars at Yellowknife gallery were related was 'pretty cool' says taxidermist

    A taxidermist says it was "pretty cool" to discover a pair of grolar bears at his wildlife gallery in Yellowknife were part of the same family.A grolar bear is a polar bear grizzly hybrid.The lighter coloured bear on display at Nature's North Wildlife Gallery is a first-generation hybrid bear, meaning it's half polar bear and half grizzly. Standing next to it on its hind legs is a darker, second-generation hybrid bear — which is 75 per cent grizzly. A study published last week shows how rare gro

  • Youth in Hawaii took on the state government over climate change. A historic settlement has emerged

    Thirteen children and teens in Hawaii took the state government to court over the threat posed by climate change. Now they're celebrating a settlement that emphasizes a plan to decarbonize Hawaii's transportation system in the next 20 years. The settlement reached in Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation recognizes children’s constitutional rights to a life-sustaining climate, Gov. Josh Green and attorneys with public interest law firms Our Children’s Trust and Earthjustice said in separate statements Thursday.