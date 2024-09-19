Incredible Moment Officer Climbs Into Moving Car to Help Driver

Incredible footage has captured the heart-stopping moment a sheriff’s deputy jumped into a moving vehicle to help a driver experiencing a medical episode in Mount Clemens, Michigan, on September 12.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a motorist driving erratically on a busy road in Mount Clemens shortly after 2 pm.

Deputies pulled up alongside car and discovered the 63-year-old male driver appeared to be in a daze, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver eventually slowed down and rolled down his window and a female deputy climbed from the passenger side of the Sheriff’s vehicle into the moving car, where she was able to stop the vehicle.

Traffic camera footage and police bodycam footage released by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department captured the incident in two perspectives.

“I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation.”

The driver was given medical assistance at the scene before being transported to hospital. Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Video Transcript

See it, see it.

Where's your car?

You good.

You, ok. Is this per good?

Are you diabetic?