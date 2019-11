Incredible photos to wrap up the news this week!

In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 photo, a family separates Saffron stigma from petals shortly after harvesting during harvest season in Askaoun, a small village near Taliouine, in Morocco's Middle Atlas Mountains. The saffron plants bloom for only two weeks a year and the flowers, each containing three crimson stigmas, become useless if they blossom, putting pressure on the women to work quickly and steadily. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)