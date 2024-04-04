'An incredible run': Gambler who hit 3 jackpots at Ceasars Palace wins another

A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours at Ceasar's Palace in Las Vegas last week found fortune again in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This time, the player hit a $692,500 on a Dragon Link slot machine similar to the one they got lucky with last week, according to Caesar's Entertainment. The gambler placed a $2,500 bet on the spin, winning a jackpot that eclipsed the roughly $668,000 they won during last week's three-win streak.

A Caesar's Entertainment spokesperson told USA TODAY that "the guest declined to publicize a name and has asked to remain anonymous." The company said that the player has had "an incredible run."

What happened on the first streak?

Super Bowl LVIII signage is shown on the Caesars Palace sign at S. Las Vegas Blvd on February 6.

The player won $125,000 on a Dragon Link slot machine, then won $383,500 on the same type of machine and finished the streak with a $159,250 win. The player pulled out $667,750 in total.

The player likely had a portion withheld for taxes as the casino is required to withhold 24% of winnings when the jackpot is more than 300 times the bet, according to H&R Block.

The winning streak began just before 9:30 p.m. local time on March 26 and ended just before 12:30 a.m on March 27.

What are the odds?

The odds for the Dragon Link game − manufactured by Aristocrat Gaming − are not posted outside of the machine.

While the games are different, the odds of winning a similar amount in Saturday's $1.23 billion Powerball drawing is .000025%.

