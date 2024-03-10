Incredible weather transition ahead for BC
A few days remain for ski lovers before a ridge returns, freezing levels rise and temperatures soar to 20°
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, Victoria and the Sunshine Coast, where thousands have lost power and gusts could hit 100 kilometres per hour. Forecasters say two weather fronts are moving across the southern coast, bringing high winds that are expected to continue until Sunday morning. Southeast winds are expect to hit up to 100 km/h by Saturday night across areas of Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, with high winds also
Heavy rains have swept across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, causing localised flooding and hail in parts of the country. (AP video: Jon Gambrell)
So much snow fell in the past 24 hours that history was made for St. John’s International Airport. March 8, 2024 now stands as the snowiest day in history for the weather station, with records going back to 1942.
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
The snow is expected to stop falling by mid-day on Saturday. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)Many facilities remain closed Saturday morning in the wake of a big dump of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.The Metrobus and GoBus are off the roads for the day. The Avalon Mall and City of St. John's facilities will remain closed. As well, NLC Liquor Stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South will not open Saturday. Also, Saturday masses at several churches in the St. John's area have been cance
Heavy winds across British Columbia's south coast region forced the cancellation of several major ferry sailings on Saturday morning.The travel disruptions came after Environment Canada issued warnings on Saturday about two back-to-back storms bringing "strong winds" and "possible flooding.The agency warned that winds could gust as high as to 100 km/h on parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, and up to 90 km/h in parts of Metro Vancouver.B.C. Ferries said it cancelled scheduled multip
Thunderstorms are bubbling up across the South, opening the door for significant flooding, damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes to pound the region through Saturday.
Plan ahead for slow travel and slick roads as snow spreads across Quebec to end the weekend
Heading down south for a quick getaway soon? Expect an active pattern to wash across Florida at times through the middle of March
According to a new climate change vulnerability assessment of the billion-dollar Nova Scotia lobster fishery, warming temperatures over the next three decades pose a low to moderate risk for lobsters."The cumulative outcome suggests that the provincial lobster fishery is largely not at high risk," says the Centre for Applied Marine Research (CMAR).The provincial government agency undertook the assessment as part of adaptation planning for a key industry. Seafood is Nova Scotia's largest export w
March Break in Quebec will end on a slippery note as back-to-back systems bring rain and snow to the province
Across much of America and especially in the normally chilly north, the country went through the winter months without, well, winter. In parka strongholds Burlington, Vermont, and Portland, Maine, the thermometer never plunged below zero. The state of Minnesota called the last three months “the lost winter,” warmer than its infamous “year without a winter” in 1877-1878. Michigan, where mosquitos were biting in February, offered disaster loans to businesses hit by a lack of snow. The Great Lakes
Toronto has recorded its warmest winter on record with weather in the last three months that can best be described as "absolutely tropical," according to an Environment Canada senior climatologist.David Phillips said December was nearly 5 C warmer than normal in Toronto, January was nearly 3.5 C warmer and February was 4.7 C warmer. According to the weather station at Toronto's Pearson Airport, the months of December, January and February were the mildest since records were kept in 1938, he said
