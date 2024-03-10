Incredible weather transition ahead for BC

CBC

Toronto has recorded its warmest winter on record with weather in the last three months that can best be described as "absolutely tropical," according to an Environment Canada senior climatologist.David Phillips said December was nearly 5 C warmer than normal in Toronto, January was nearly 3.5 C warmer and February was 4.7 C warmer. According to the weather station at Toronto's Pearson Airport, the months of December, January and February were the mildest since records were kept in 1938, he said