“Incredibles 3”: All About the Superhero Family's Return to the Screen

Pixar announced that 'Incredibles 3' was in production during Disney’s D23 expo

Walt Disney/Everett Collection THE INCREDIBLES, Dash, Violet, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, 2004

The Incredibles are officially dashing their way back to the silver screen.

The first Incredibles film, released in 2004, introduced audiences to the Parrs, a family of superheroes trying to blend in with everyday life before the rise of a villain forces them all back into action. The Incredibles eventually became a two-part series, with its sequel releasing in 2018 and continuing to expand upon the Parrs’ adventures.

Starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell and Samuel L. Jackson, The Incredibles swiftly became a Pixar fan-favorite upon its release and its sequel maintained the rank as the studio’s highest-grossing film ever until Inside Out 2 surpassed it in 2024.

Considering the Incredibles’ wide audience and box office success, it should come as no surprise that Pixar announced it would be making a third film.

Revealed during the studio’s segment at Disney’s D23 Entertainment Showcase in 2024, Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter, announced that Incredibles 3 is officially in the works with the director of the first two films, Brad Bird, set to return.

Although Doctor teased that the film is still currently in development and more information will be released soon, here’s everything to know about Incredibles 3 so far, from potential plot lines to returning cast members.

What are the Incredibles films about?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Everett Collection INCREDIBLES 2, Elastigirl (voice: Holly Hunter), 2018.

The Incredibles films follow the daily lives of the Parr family, a household of superheroes trying to hide their powers while navigating a mundane life that occasionally beckons for more.

In the first film, audiences are introduced to a world where superheroes have become illegal, forcing many of them into hiding, including the Incredibles’ two protagonists Bob (Nelson) and Helen (Hunter) Parr, and their children Violet (Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and Jack-Jack.

From super strength to invisibility, the Parrs all have unique powers that help them save the day in each film. However, as they face a slew of villains, doubt begins to set in on whether or not their world may need superheroes to return.

Where did Incredibles 2 leave off?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection Mr. Incredible (voice: Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (voice: Holly Hunter), Dash Parr, Jack-Jack Parr, Violet Parr (voice: Sarah Vowell)

Released 14 years after the first film, Incredibles 2 picks up right where its predecessor left off and sees the Parrs battling against a villain called the Underminer (John Ratzenberger).

After a failed mission though, they’re forced back into hiding and seem to accept that maybe their world isn’t ready for superheroes to become legal again. However, when a wealthy telecommunications CEO knocks on their door and reveals his plans to regain the public’s trust in supers, the Parrs are all in.

A villain defeated, a crisis averted and several obstacles overcome later, the Parrs manage to regain public sympathy for superheroes, and by the end of the film, help them regain their legal status.

Who is directing Incredibles 3?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Writer and director of "Incredibles 2", Brad Bird.

At D23, Docter confirmed that Brad Bird would be returning to direct Incredibles 3.

Along with directing, Bird also wrote the first two Incredibles films. He even stars in them as the voice behind Edna Mode, an iconic fashion designer for superhero wear.

Bird has also directed another Pixar film, Ratatouille, and has served as a senior creator for a slew of the studio’s works, including WALL-E, Up and Inside Out, as well as Toy Story 3 and 4.

What is the plot of Incredibles 3?

Pixar Incredibles 2 with Holly Hunter as Helen aka Elastigirl, Sophia Bush as Voyd, Phil LaMarr as Krushauer and HeLectrix, and Paul Eiding as Reflux

While no plot details on Incredibles 3 have been revealed yet, Bird did mention in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t get to explore all the stories he hoped for in Incredibles 2.

Shifts in the sequel’s production timeline meant that some plots and characters had to be scrapped, so they could instead be potentially explored in the third film. “We storyboarded, and we designed characters, and they’re really good! Some of them were really funny and cool and explored certain things,” Bird disclosed to EW.

“You know, you never say never, because there might be an opportunity to use it,” he added. “Maybe the idea shows up in a different film.”

Bird went on to explain that an idea he had for the animated version of The Spirit ended up being used in his 1999 film The Iron Giant. “You never know how these things are going to get repurposed,” Bird said.

“There were a lot of ideas that we had on [Incredibles 2] that could be [used] ... whether it’s another Incredibles film, or something else,” he continued.

Who is starring in Incredibles 3?

Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Mr. Incredible is played by Craig T. Nelson, and Elastigirl is played by Holly Hunter.

Although the casting for Incredibles 3 hasn’t been announced yet, voice actors who reprised their roles across the first two films include Nelson, Hunter and Vowell.

Meanwhile, Jackson also reprised his role as Lucius/Frozone for the second Incredibles and previously hinted that he was keen to keep exploring his character in future films, particularly through an origin story.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2018, Jackson shared, “[An origin story] would be cool, to know why Lucius is this lovable uncle figure, and how long he and Bob have known each other and what kind of things did they get into?”

“Did they meet because they were superheroes? Did they meet one night by accident?" he added. “Or did they just meet naturally and come to find out, ‘Oh, you’re a hero, too!’ ”

Considering that Jackson, Hunter, Nelson and Vowell all previously reprised their roles, it’s likely they would again for the third Incredibles film.

Is there a trailer and release date for Incredibles 3?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Everett Collection Incredibles 2: Bob Parr (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) holding Jack-Jack Parr.

There is no trailer or release date for Incredibles 3 yet, as Pixar only unveiled the film’s title and logo at D23.

However, looking back at past Pixar announcements at D23 and the consequent timelines that followed until the new film’s release, there typically is at least two years between the announcement and the release date.

At D23’s expo in 2022, Pixar announced that it was making Inside Out 2 which was subsequently released in the summer of 2024. While production issues may delay Incredibles 3, based on past timelines, it’s likely the film will be released sometime between 2026 and 2027.

