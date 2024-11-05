'Incredibly rare' pygmy hippo born at Edinburgh zoo

An "incredibly rare" female baby hippopotamus has been born at Edinburgh Zoo.

The tiny endangered pygmy hippo calf, named Haggis, arrived on 30 October and zookeepers said her personality was "beginning to shine" already.

Pygmy hippos, otherwise known as dwarf hippos, are native to West Africa and experts believe there are only about 2,500 left in the wild worldwide.

In September, a pygmy hippo in Thailand called Moo Deng went viral and was featured in a series of memes due to her frame and podgy proportions.

Jonny Appleyard, the hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already."

He added that the zoo's pygmy hippo house would now be closed for a month due to the first 30 days after birth being "critical" for Haggis' development.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) considers the species endangered, due to a number of factors, including loss of habitat and the fact that it is hunted for food in Liberia.

Mr Appleyard added: “While Thailand’s Moo Deng has become a viral global icon, it is important to remember that pygmy hippos are incredibly rare.

"It is great to have our own little ambassador right here in Edinburgh to connect with our visitors and help raise awareness of the challenges the species face in the wild.”

Parents Otto and Gloria previously welcomed a calf, Amara, in 2021, who then moved to ZSL London Zoo in 2023 as part of a European breeding programme.

Last month, Khao Kheow Open Zoo had to warn visitors not to try to wake up Moo Deng, after the hippo soared in popularity and sparked a surge in visitors to the zoo.