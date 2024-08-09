Incursion into Russia’s Kursk region: A risky gamble for Ukraine?

Sébastian SEIBT
·1 min read

Russia on Friday raised the emergency level in the Kursk region to “federal” as Ukraine pressed on with a major cross-border incursion. Launched on Tuesday, Kyiv’s offensive is the most significant attack on enemy soil since the Ukraine war started in 2022 and could prove to be either very profitable or very costly.

Russia declared a "federal-level" emergency in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine on Friday and rushed reinforcements to the area as Kyiv pressed on with a major cross-border incursion. The brazen offensive is the most significant Ukrainian attack on Russian soil since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, and could prove to be either very profitable for Kyiv or very costly.

Ukraine’s army was battling Russian forces behind enemy lines for a fourth day on Friday, after its troops stormed across the border in a surprise attack on Tuesday.

More than one thousand soldiers along with some thirty tanks and armoured vehicles from Ukraine's Sumy region north of Kharkiv are thought to have crossed the border into Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday.


  • Russia battles Ukrainian troops for third day after shock incursion

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian forces were battling Ukrainian troops for a third day on Thursday after they smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region, an audacious attack on the world's biggest nuclear power that has forced Moscow to call in reserves. In one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks on Russia since the war began in February 2022, around 1,000 Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border in the early hours of Aug. 6 with tanks and armoured vehicles, covered in the air by swarms of drones and pounding artillery, according to Russian officials. Heavy fighting was reported near the town of Sudzha, where Russian natural gas flows into Ukraine, raising concerns about a possible sudden stop to transit flows to Europe.

