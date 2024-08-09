Incursion into Russia’s Kursk region: A risky gamble for Ukraine?

Russia on Friday raised the emergency level in the Kursk region to “federal” as Ukraine pressed on with a major cross-border incursion. Launched on Tuesday, Kyiv’s offensive is the most significant attack on enemy soil since the Ukraine war started in 2022 and could prove to be either very profitable or very costly.

Russia declared a "federal-level" emergency in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine on Friday and rushed reinforcements to the area as Kyiv pressed on with a major cross-border incursion. The brazen offensive is the most significant Ukrainian attack on Russian soil since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, and could prove to be either very profitable for Kyiv or very costly.

Ukraine’s army was battling Russian forces behind enemy lines for a fourth day on Friday, after its troops stormed across the border in a surprise attack on Tuesday.

More than one thousand soldiers along with some thirty tanks and armoured vehicles from Ukraine's Sumy region north of Kharkiv are thought to have crossed the border into Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday.



