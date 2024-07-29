Independence Fire Department battalion chief speaks on response to Independence Towers
Independence Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Michael spoke on the department's response to Independence Towers after a 3-year-old fell from the eighth story.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
The ceremony's designer Thomas Jolly, meanwhile, says his inspiration was Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and pleasure The post Paris Olympics Producers Say ‘The Last Supper’ Inspired That Opening Ceremony Scene: ‘Many Have Done It Before’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A Valemount, B.C., resident is worried about finding adequate, affordable housing after her application to live in an RV on her friend's property for the next three years was denied by village council. Michele Hayman, 62, bought a used RV in 2023 when she found herself in need of a place to live after being evicted from her rental home, where she had lived for 10 years. Her friend, Sherral Shaw, offered to let her park the RV on her property and got utilities hooked up. They even worked together
“I don’t want it to seem like I have a vendetta or, like, it’s out of anger. … He literally destroyed people’s lives,” said this minister’s daughter.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
Jeffery Chao had said he appreciated everyone who helped find his 15-year-old daughter Alison
New footage has emerged showing the alleged assault of three police officers at Manchester Airport before a man was kicked in the head. The video, obtained by the Manchester Evening News, shows the chaotic scenes which led to an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor. A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was suspended on Thursday after the footage was shared widely on social media, leading to protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.
LONDON (AP) — A teenage boy with a knife attacked a children’s dance and yoga class in northwest England on Monday, killing two children and wounding 11 other people in a “ferocious” rampage that sent bloodied children running into a street to escape the horror, police and witnesses said.
"So I think this has just been a good evolution to his thinking on how he wants to do his giving."
Former residents and descendants of those who grew up in the historic Black community of Africville are incensed after five people were shot on Saturday during the community's annual reunion in Halifax."I'm furious. I'm hurt. I'm sad. I'm upset … In 40 years we've never had a problem and last night here was like a war zone," said Paula Grant-Smith, who lived in the community until she was 15 years old, and was camping with family and friends Saturday night at Africville Park. This weekend marked
More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.
"I was eating a TV dinner on a TV tray at my mother's house when the news came on of this guy getting busted for the torture and murder of teenage boys. They showed his picture on the TV. I had been picked up by John Wayne Gacy."
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
Ashley Benefield is on trial in a Florida court on accusations she murdered her estranged husband Doug
Janet Yamanaka Mello got 15 years in prison after the IRS says it noticed she was living a lavish lifestyle well above her reported military salary.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
A fire at an East Vancouver Walmart has resulted in several million dollars in damages, according to Vancouver police. The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the Walmart located near Grandview Highway and Boundary Road.In a statement to CBC News, Sarah Kennedy, senior communication director for Walmart believes the fire was deliberately set inside the store."Setting a fire in a public setting is shocking, dangerous and shameful," she said.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) say
Allen Morgan, 74, was convicted of conspiracy to murder his then-wife Carol Morgan, who was found hacked to death at the shop they ran in August 1981.