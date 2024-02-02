Independent Mayoral Candidate Serge Crowbolder On His Vision For London
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
“I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation," Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett.
Larry Kudlow issues a mea culpa about the economy under President Joe Biden.
It's actually refreshing to see some old-school political payback play out.
Journalist David Ehrlich called the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s post ‘truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website’
The congresswoman is going viral for saying the Founding Fathers intended "impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-dick-table' crimes."
The former president gave a reality-defying answer to a reporter’s question about his New York fraud and defamation cases.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) assigned Trump homework after the former president described the bipartisan border security bill as "betrayal of America."
The Trump-aligned congresswoman skewered her beleaguered right-wing colleague.
David Cay Johnston recalled an old boast from the former president.
It's all about "tit-for-tat actions", apparently.
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called "hidden room" inside former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn't check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump's indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that -- long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- Smith's team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.
The Republican presidential candidate, who previously voted for Donald Trump twice, calls Joe Biden an "Obama 2.0" The post Nikki Haley Blames Barack Obama for Race, Gender ‘Division’ in America: ‘People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A senior Ukrainian Air Force official refused an offer from two Australians to receive 41 of the country’s decommissioned F/A-18 Hornet fighters, bluntly stating that "we do not need your flying trash," reported the Australian Financial Review on Jan. 30.
LONDON (AP) — A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation. Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed. “There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial,” she said. The ruling comes as Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination whi
It was Donald Trump's relentless barrage of verbal attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll that resulted in nearly $100 million of damages against him.
Strikes against the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea were routine tactical aviation operations, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Feb.1.
Military intelligence says the Ivanovets, a small warship, was destroyed in a special operation off Crimea.
The Republican presidential candidate hits out at her rival in blunt remarks.
Biden's 2024 campaign pulls no punches with the 60-second spot.