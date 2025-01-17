Independent pharmacies struggle with rising drug costs and PBM regulations

CBC

Dr. Emil Prikryl, with NLHS, says influenza, COVID-19, RSV and whooping cough are all making people sick this season. (Shutterstock/SpeedKingz)People across Newfoundland and Labrador are grabbing tissues and cough medicine as they look for relief from the collection of viruses making the rounds here — and one public health official is urging everyone to take precautions.According to the N.L. respiratory activity dashboard, between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4 there were 43 reported cases of influenza, wit