Independent review of DPW coming after worker death
Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is undergoing an independent review of its heat safety practices, two weeks after the death of sanitation worker Ronald Silver.
Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is undergoing an independent review of its heat safety practices, two weeks after the death of sanitation worker Ronald Silver.
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
The president went into Dark Brandon mode when asked about his predecessor.
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
Tim O’Brien also explained why the former president keeps name-dropping Hannibal Lecter.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, NJ estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
Ukraine destroys a bridge over the river Seym as it continues its incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
"There was a whole bunch of lying," Daniel Dale summarized after watching the former president's press conference.
Donald Trump's speech in North Carolina on the economy became, predictably, a dumb speech on a bunch of stuff that had nothing to do with the economy.
Explosions were reportedly heard across Crimea in the early hours of the morning.
Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first joint event since Biden exited the 2024 race and endorsed her to take his place atop the Democratic ticket. "We know it is not just about health care, it is about your dignity," Biden said of the policy.
Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.
The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional district is like a rematch between Rep. Matt Gaetz and the man he toppled, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It might not be money well spent this election cycle — Gaetz has easily fought off primary opponents since his election to Congress from one of Florida's most conservative districts.
“The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.