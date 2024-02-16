India 388 for 7 at lunch on Day 2 against England in 3rd cricket test

RAJKOT, India (AP) — India recovered from the loss of two quick wickets to make steady progress on Day 2 of the third cricket test against England, reaching 388-7 at lunch on Friday.

At the first break, Dhruv Jurel was batting on 31 while Ravichandran Ashwin was unbeaten on 25 runs as the pair added 57 runs for the eighth wicket.

Starting from overnight on 326-5, India lost Kuldeep Yadav in the fourth over of the morning, caught behind off James Anderson for four.

The bigger blow came six balls later — century-maker Ravindra Jadeja offered a simple return catch to Joe Root.

Jadeja was out for 112 runs, adding only two more runs to his total on the first day. Overall, he had faced 225 deliveries and hit nine fours as well as a six for his second test hundred at his home ground.

After the drinks’ break, there was an incident involving Ashwin. He was penalized by umpire Joel Wilson for repeatedly running onto the danger area of the pitch, and England was awarded five penalty runs. It will start its first innings from 5-0.

On Thursday's opening day, centuries by Rohit Sharma and Jadeja helped India reach 326-5 after the home side won the toss and after a poor start. India was 33-3 but Sharma and Jadeja rebuilt the innings with a 204-run stand.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. India won the second test by 106 runs after England beat the hosts by 28 runs in the opener.

