India anger at 'preposterous' Canadian investigation

Meryl Sebastian - BBC News
·2 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with PM Narendra Modi before a meeting at Hyderabad House on February 23, 2018
Ties between India and Canada have been at an all-time low [Getty Images]

India has reacted angrily after being told by Canada that its ambassador and other diplomats were named as "persons of interest" in an investigation in the country.

The foreign ministry in Delhi said it received the news in a diplomatic communication from Canada on Sunday, and reserved the right to respond. "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations," it said.

The statement refers to allegations last year by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Indian government may have been behind the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil. Delhi has repeatedly rejected the allegation.

The row led to a deterioration in ties, with India asking Canada to withdraw dozens of its diplomatic staff and suspending visa services.

On Monday, India's foreign ministry said Canada's allegations were part of Trudeau's "political agenda" and warned of action, without specifying what it would be.

"India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats," it said.

Delhi also defended its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, referring to his "distinguished career spanning 36 years".

"The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt," it said.

There was no immediate Canadian response to Delhi's statement.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed in June 2023 by two masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple he led in Surrey, British Columbia.

He had been a vocal supporter of the Khalistan movement, which demands a separate Sikh homeland, and publicly campaigned for it.

India has in the past described him as a terrorist who led a militant separatist group - accusations his supporters called unfounded.

Canadian police called his killing a "targeted attack".

In September 2023, Trudeau had told Canada's parliament that allegations of Indian involvement in the killing were based on Canadian intelligence.

He called the act a violation of Canada's sovereignty.

India has vehemently denied all allegations and maintained that Canada has provided no evidence to support its claims.

Frosty ties between the two countries seemed to have thawed slightly after India resumed processing visas in October 2023.

But last week, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly called the country's relations with India "tense" and "very difficult".

She also said there remained a threat of more killings like Nijjar's on Canadian soil.

Read more:

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Trump Campaign Is Not Impressed With Kamala Harris’ Latest Dig at Donald

    The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.” Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.“It mak

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Hurricane Relief Workers Forced to Evacuate Due to Threat of ‘Armed Militia’

    Government officials were forced to flee a North Carolina county amid reported threats of armed civilians out “hunting” for hurricane relief workers.On Saturday afternoon, the Washington Post reports a U.S. Forest Service official sent an email to several different federal agencies warning “National Guard troops had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying [they] were out hunting FEMA,” the government body responsible for overseeing emergency response management.The message, which has been

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Harris’ Camp Sounds the Alarm After Trump Says Military Should ‘Handle’ Democrats

    Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. During their exchange in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also brought up Warsaw’s demands that the victims of World War II-era massacres of ethnic Poles be exhumed from land now belonging to Ukraine — and tied it to EU membership talks, according to part

  • Ex-DOJ Official Spells Out ‘Coming Massive Crisis’ On Election Day

    “I’m normally a voice of calm and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • What we know about Vem Miller, charged with gun possession near Trump rally

    Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Pits Donald Trump Against Kamala Harris In A Game Of ‘Family Feud’

    Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election-season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as …

  • Donald Trump Compared to Hitler After Vowing to Invoke 1700s Law Used to Justify Japanese Internment Camps

    The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president power to detain or deport foreign "enemies," could be broadly applied to target any non-citizens that Trump declares a threat

  • West Virginia’s Republican Candidate For Senator Jim Justice Barely Shows Up to Work: Colleagues

    West Virginia candidate Jim Justice may almost certainly snag a seat in the U.S. Senate next year. But even the Republican governor's own colleagues say that his attendance at work is less of a guarantee. Nearly a dozen people in West Virginia’s political scene told Politico that Justice is rarely seen at the state capitol building in Charleston, which houses the governor's office.Justice, nicknamed “Big Jim,” is perhaps best known nationally as the guy who spoke to the Republican National Conve

  • Trump calls for adding 10,000 Border Patrol agents after derailing a bipartisan border bill

    PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Sunday proposed hiring 10,000 additional Border Patrol agents and giving them a $10,000 retention and signing bonus, after he derailed a bipartisan bill earlier this year that included funding for more border personnel.

  • Elon Musk says he will take legal action after California officials cited his politics when rejecting SpaceX launches

    The California Coastal Commission denied a request to allow SpaceX to increase its number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50 a year.

  • Trump Called Harris 'Retarded,' Railed Against Jews Supporting Her: Report

    Donald Trump is said to have used the slur at a Trump Tower dinner, where he also suggested that donors need to provide more help to his campaign.

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.