India becomes only fourth country ever to achieve key space landmark

India has become only the fourth nation in the world to successfully conduct space “docking”, joining together two small craft in orbit with a series of complex manouevres.

India’s national space agency Isro carried out the highly anticipated docking test at around 9am (local time) on Thursday, a statement said.

Two small satellites operated by Isro (the Indian Space Research Organisation) – Target and Chaser – successfully latched onto each other and remain docked, it said.

The development of docking technology, crucial for satellite servicing, space station operations and interplanetary missions, boosts India’s credential as one of only a handful of countries playing a significant role in the commercial and exploratory frontiers of space.

"Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. Retraction completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability. Docking successfully completed," the space agency said in a post on X.

It said that after docking the two satellites could be successfully controlled as a single object. Undocking and power transfer checks will be carried out in the coming days.

