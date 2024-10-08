India election results: Early trends in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir show mixed results for Modi’s BJP

Narendra Modi’s ruling party is seeing mixed results across two tightly-contested local elections in different parts of India on Tuesday.

The BJP is in the lead in the state of Haryana which borders the capital Delhi, but trails in the federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir, which are seeing their first election results in a decade.

The first local elections in India since Mr Modi’s party lost its outright majority in parliament, the polls are seen as an important barometer for support for the Hindu nationalist leader.

The BJP was hoping for a third straight term ruling Haryana’s state assembly, and to make inroads into the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, which the Modi government stripped of its semi-autonomy in 2019.

As of Tuesday afternoon local time, the BJP was leading in 42 of Haryana’s 90 seats, with Congress leading in 26. Exit polls had predicted a win for Congress, the main opposition party on the national scene.

In Jammu and Kashmir it remains to be seen whether an alliance between Congress and the regional National Conference (NC) alliance will gain power as predicted in exit polls. By 3pm, with 62 out of 90 seats declared, the National Congress had won 30 seats and was leading in 11 more, while the BJP had taken 20 and was leading in nine.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, the father of former chief minister Omar Abdullah, told reporters on Tuesday that his son was set to become Jammu and Kashmir’s chief minister once again.

“After 10 years, the people have given their mandate to us,” the senior Abdullah told reporters. “We pray to Allah that we meet their expectations. It will not be ‘police raj [kingdom]’ here but public here. We will try to release the innocent from jail. Media will be free. We have to develop trust between Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

One of the most-watched seats in Haryana, meanwhile, was being contested by former Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat. At around noon it was confirmed that she had won the Julana constituency, representing Congress.

“Many congratulations to the country’s daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious,” Bajrang Punia, a fellow wrestler who joined Congress days before the assembly election along with Phogat, posted on X.

The voter turnout for the 90-seat Haryana assembly was 67.90 per cent.

The election was held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir, with a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, slightly lower than the 65.52 per cent seen in the 2014 elections.

Once a dominant political force in Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Democratic Party was predicted to struggle.

In five reserved seats, the BJP decided to let the lieutenant governor of the UT appoint members, which led to a massive outcry as the party was accused of trying to subvert democracy.