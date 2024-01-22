India would be foolish to prepare pitches that spin from ball one

Spinning pitches will also bring Jack Leach into the game - BCCI/Saikat Das

England’s Bazballers have been so much fun to watch over the past couple of years but a five-Test tour of India is their greatest challenge yet.

They are an intriguing team to watch and have got people talking and thinking about the best way to approach Test cricket. I’ve been in Australia for a few weeks and people are genuinely talking about England going to India, how they will handle Ashwin, Jadeja and co, whether they can pull off their tricks, score at five an over on spinning wickets.

For India, I think it would be a big mistake if the pitches spin hugely from ball one of the series. England are going to look to score quickly and will, even if their innings do not last long.

But spinning pitches bring Jack Leach and the young spinners England have selected into the game. Is Leach a better spinner than Jadeja? No. But if you give him a turning pitch, and England bat first, he will be right in the game. Equally, when the ball spins big, I think India’s batting can be vulnerable, and England will bowl them out. If the pitches are flatter, India will score thousands, and also have the bowlers to work England out.

India must also beware that almost every team that has come up against England’s new approach has been hit hard on day one. Look at New Zealand, Australia, and especially Pakistan. If India arrive thinking it will be the same as it usually is against England, they might be in for a big shock.

For England, my message is that you cannot win in India playing only one way. There is no great sporting team that simply plays one way every time. Pep Guardiola adapts Manchester City’s style and tweaks their formation, which is why they’ve won everything.

Look back to the tour of 2012, which I actually believe to be England’s greatest away win this century, surpassing even the 2010-11 Ashes. No other team has won in India since, which shows how remarkable it was. On that tour, England won in Mumbai because the pitch was ragged and Kevin Pietersen played an aggressive, Bazball-style innings. Then they won in Kolkata with a different, more attritional approach and it started to reverse swing. In the final Test they played backs-to-the-wall cricket to get the draw and make sure they won the series. They showed that they had a range of ways to go about things.

Harry Brook is a loss, but England have cover in that department, and I absolutely believe that overall Bazball is the best way for this set of England players to play, aiming to score as quickly as they can. They won’t be able to score 400 prodding around at 2.5 an over, but they might if they get on with it and score at fives. I saw a quote from Ben Duckett about his reverse sweep being his forward defence out there. I laughed, but over five Tests on spinning wickets that probably is the best way for this group of players to be successful. But in India there will be moments when they have to go up and down the gears, and play smart cricket.

Ben Duckett is unlikely to be backward about coming forward

If I look back at the Ashes, by the end of the series, England had worked out how to play smart. Australia would spread the field, so they would knock ones and twos. By the end of the series they were scoring faster than they had been at the start when they were desperate to deal in boundaries. The same will be true in India. With men around the bat, they might have to take some risks to spread the field. But once that is done, are they smart enough to knock the singles and keep their score ticking over that way?

Another hope of mine is that Joe Root does not get sucked into playing overly attacking cricket. I want him to play exactly as he did in 2021, when in Sri Lanka and India he made three huge scores. That is what England need from arguably their greatest ever player of spin.

Facing world-class spin is a question that this England team have not answered. In truth they have actually only come up against a truly world class spinner once, in Nathan Lyon at Edgbaston this year. He took eight wickets, which was arguably the decisive factor in a vital Australian victory. If they had played even half-sensibly, knocking him around a little more with a lower percentage of risk, they would have got 40 or 50 more and won the game. Once Lyon was out of the series, England dominated.

There are two other vital factors. England must take every chance their bowlers create. You cannot give Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma a sniff, especially as India’s batting is so deep. On these slow-ish wickets, even India’s lower order can be dangerous. The other factor is Ben Stokes’s fitness. He may never play Test cricket at 100 per cent fitness again, but England need him at 90 per cent after his operation, because his batting and captaincy are so vital.

India is a simply wonderful place to tour. The cricket is seriously tough on pitches alien to what English players have grown up on, the opposition are high class, and the spin we face is usually a higher quality than what we are able to deliver.

There’s been talk about England’s preparation largely taking place outside India, in Abu Dhabi, and not including any warm-up games. I don’t mind that at all. The sports complex in Abu Dhabi is as good as any in the world and, yes, in an ideal world you would play a couple of high-class warm-up matches. But times have changed. Pakistan and West Indies have played games in Australia this year. It was alright but it was nothing like what they got when the Tests started. For the West Indies especially it was night and day. The approach England are taking worked in Pakistan and can work again on this tour.

One thing I don’t like is that England look set to leave India to return to Abu Dhabi in the break between the second and third Tests. I think this feeds into a rather dated viewing of touring India that we sometimes have. It used to be harder, but now the hotels are magnificent, the food is great, and you are looked after like royalty. And yes, there are golf courses.

In terms of team culture on tour, if England’s senior players fail to embrace the country they are touring, and pass on what an amazing experience it is to the youngsters, I believe it could contribute to their downfall.

