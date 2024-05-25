India games arcade fire kills 22

The gaming arcade in Rajkot was engulfed in a "massive fire" [Reuters]

At least 22 people have died in a “massive fire” at a games arcade in India, local officials say.

Several victims are reported to be children, according to local media.

Flames and a huge pall of smoke could be seen rising into the sky at the building in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat.

The fire is now under control and a search has been launched. There are fears more victims may be trapped under the wreckage, including children.

Local police said that identification of the heavily burned bodies had proven difficult.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said a “special investigation team” had been assigned.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “extremely distressed” by the fire in Rajkot and said his thoughts were with those who had lost loved ones.