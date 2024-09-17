India gets only its second female chief minister as Delhi leader Arvind Kejriwal steps down

Atishi, Delhi’s education minister and a senior figure in Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, speaks in New Delhi (AFP via Getty Images)

India is set to get only its second female state leader after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Atishi to succeed prominent opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi.

Ms Atishi, who goes by a single name, is one of the most prominent figures in the Aam Aadmi Party, a national opposition party which leads Delhi’s local legislative assembly.

One of the best-known critics of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government, Mr Kejriwal is set to resign later on Tuesday only a few days after being released on bail by India’s top court. He and other members of his party are facing corruption charges which he says are politically motivated.

The decision to name Ms Atishi as his successor was taken on Tuesday morning at a legislative meeting of AAP leaders in New Delhi.

She is one of the party’s most experienced figures, and has held several major portfolios in the Delhi government including education, finance, revenue and law. She is also a close aide of Mr Kejriwal.

Ms Atishi is expected take the oath for the Indian capital’s highest office at around 4.30pm on Tuesday after Mr Kejriwal has formally submitted his resignation.

More follows