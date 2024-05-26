India: Newborn babies killed in fire at hospital in Delhi after 'chain of explosions'

At least six newborn babies have died after a fire broke out at a children's hospital in India, according to reports.

Firefighters said they carried 12 newborns out of the centre in the Vivek Vihar district of east New Delhi late on Saturday night, but six of them died due to smoke inhalation.

Another infant is believed to have died on Sunday morning, according to local media. There are differing reports as to whether six or seven infants have been killed so far.

Another five survived and are being treated in a nearby hospital, Delhi fire department chief Atul Garg said.

The blaze, which broke out on the first floor of the hospital, was put out after about an hour.

Mr Garg told the ANI news agency that an oxygen cylinder blast was the likely cause of the fire, but there has been no official confirmation.

"It was a very tough operation," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

"We made two teams. One team started firefighting because there was a blast of cylinders. We can say it was a chain of blasts of cylinders.

"We had to save ourselves also. We started rescue operations for babies as well. Unfortunately, we could not save all the children... That is a regrettable incident."

The owner of the hospital has fled, according to Delhi police.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, called the fire "heartbreaking", adding that the "causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared".

Earlier on Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.