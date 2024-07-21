India has ramped up its wind and solar energy. It now needs to expand places to store it

Sibi Arasu
·4 min read

BENGALURU, India (AP) — At a Coca-Cola factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India a giant battery powers machinery day and night, replacing a diesel-spewing generator. It's one of just a handful of sites in India powered by electricity stored in batteries, a key component to fast-tracking India’s energy transition away from dirty fuels.

The country's lithium ion battery storage industry — which can store electricity generated by wind turbines or solar panels for when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing — makes up just 0.1% of global battery storage systems. But battery storage is growing fast, with around a third of India's total battery infrastructure coming online just this year.

“Our orders are growing exponentially,” said Ayush Misra, CEO of Amperehour Energy, the company that installed the batteries at the Chennai factory. “It’s a really exciting time to be a battery storage provider."

India currently has around 100 megawatts of storage capacity from batteries, with another 3.3 gigawatts of clean energy storage coming from hydropower. The Indian government estimates that the country will need about 74 gigawatts of energy storage from batteries, hydropower and nuclear energy by 2032, but experts think the country actually needs closer to double that amount to meet the country's energy needs.

Some customers are still wary of using battery technology for storage, and the storage systems can be seen as more expensive than the more commonly used coal. The supply chain of batteries is also concentrated in China, meaning the sector is vulnerable to geopolitical volatility.

But markets don’t think customers will be hesitant about batteries for long, with major Indian businesses announcing significant investments in the industry.

In January this year, energy giant Reliance Industries said it will build a 5,000-acre factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat. And in March, Goodenough Energy said it will spend $53 million by 2027 to set up a 20 million kilowatt-hour battery factory in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Alexander Hogeveen Rutter, an independent energy analyst based in Bengaluru, said upping storage capacity should be done alongside ramping up renewables.

“Clean energy combined with adequate storage can be an alternative to coal. Not in the future but right now,” he said. He added that it’s a “myth” that clean energy is more expensive than coal, as current prices of renewable energy combined with storage is cheaper than new coal.

Global battery costs are declining faster than expected, and experts say that if costs continue to plummet, energy storage systems can better compete with both coal and clean energy sources like hydropower and nuclear energy that can also control their supply to meet demand.

“Battery storage is now the largest resource to meet California’s evening peak electricity requirements. It’s more than gas, nuclear or coal,” he said. This is being replicated in the U.K., China and even smaller nations like Tonga. “There’s no reason why this can’t happen in India too," he said.

One of India's unique challenges is that energy needs are growing more rapidly than most nations: the population is increasing and extreme heat fueled by climate change means more and more people are using energy-guzzling air conditioning. India’s electricity demand grew by 7% last year and is expected to grow by at least 6% every year for the next three years, according to the International Energy Agency.

“The country needs to quadruple its renewable energy deployment just to meet demand growth,” said Hogeveen Rutter.

Ankit Mittal, co-founder of Sheru, a software company that offers energy storage and management solutions, said that making battery storage sites more flexible can help the industry ramp up quickly.

Mittal said battery storage sites should be more accessible to the national energy grid, so they can provide electricity to whichever regions need the extra boost of energy most. Currently, battery storage sites in India only power up more local sites.

To encourage further growth of the battery sector, the Indian government announced last year a $452 million scheme to support an additional four gigawatts of battery storage by 2031. But the government also provides subsidies for coal plants, making the electricity generated there a cheaper bet for some utility companies.

Future government policy could level the playing field. The country is set to announce a new national budget later in July that industry leaders hope will contain incentives for clean energy storage.

Akshay Singhal, co-founder of the Bengaluru-based battery tech startup Log 9 Materials, thinks that better government support can help the country meet growing energy demands “the right way,” with clean energy.

“One significant policy change can kickstart the entire ecosystem,” he said.

____

Journalist Mahesh Kumar contributed to this report from Chennai, India.

____

Follow Sibi Arasu on X at @sibi123

____

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Sibi Arasu, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.

  • Art or vandalism? Tree carvings in Welland, Ont., spark debate as police investigate

    A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru

  • Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary

    Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi

  • Residents at wits' end as fire ants begin taking over small Gatineau park

    Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ

  • Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle

    A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a

  • Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo

    The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour

  • Gas prices fall, with drops across B.C. and Atlantic Canada

    The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.

  • Thousands remain on evacuation alert in B.C. due to wildfires

    THE LATEST:More than 2,000 people are preparing to evacuate at a moment's notice in the southern half of B.C., as persistent hot and dry conditions continue to challenge firefighters on Saturday.The Shetland Creek wildfire, which was fanned by winds and grew exponentially from Thursday to Friday, has led to hundreds of properties being put on evacuation order and thousands of people on evacuation alert — including the entire village of Ashcroft.In the southeast Interior, the Aylwin Creek fire an

  • Calgary, Edmonton in the midst of longest heat wave in decades

    It’s been more than a century since Calgary has seen such a long spell of hot temperatures

  • Warning over 'uncontrollable' invasive plant

    More sightings of Himalayan balsam are reported around the island.

  • Satellite damaged by space particle 'smaller than a grain of sand' and historic solar storm

    It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.

  • How J.D. Vance Went From Green Tech Investor to Climate Change Doubter

    Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Moose hunting in Cape Breton suspended for 3 years

    Nova Scotia and the Mi'kmaq have temporarily suspended any moose hunting on Cape Breton due to a significant drop in the moose population.A news release from the Department of Natural Resources said its annual hunt will pause for three years and no licence lottery will take place this year.The Mi'kmaq have also put a moratorium on their rights-based moose harvest until the situation becomes sustainable.Chief Leroy Denny, co-lead of Natural Resources with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chief

  • Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois

    A black bear was caught on camera during a rare visit to Illinois, leading authorities to issue a public warning.

  • Geo-engineering is subject to conspiracy theories, but could it help save the planet?

    If we can’t control rising global temperatures by drastically cutting carbon emissions, could something called geo-engineering be a way to cool the planet?

  • Frozen treats, cold showers and lots of ice; Florida zoo works to protect animals from summer heat

    Zoos in hot weather states like Florida are working hard during the summer to keep their animals cool. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)

  • Car Swept Away by Flooding in Central Mexico

    Heavy rain lashed Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 16, causing severe flooding across the region.Video by Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman shows at least one car being swept away in fast-moving floodwaters.The rainfall caused main road closures, homes to collapse, and damaged public infrastructure, local media reported.A statement from local officials on July 18 said teams continue to help with clean-up efforts from the rain, including road maintenance and infrastructure repairs. Credit: Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman via Storyful

  • French police disperse demonstrators from port blockade over reservoir construction

    French police removed demonstrators from the western port of La Rochelle with tear gas this Saturday, as environmentalists and small farmers mobilised against massive irrigation reservoirs under construction. Around 200 people had entered the La Pallice port terminal at dawn, including farmers with old tractors, setting up a street party with music and drinks outside a major grain trader's facility.More than a dozen police vans and an armoured vehicle pushed them out during the morning in a clou

  • 'Time to save the planet is now,' say eco-pupils

    Pupils say a new artwork is to encourage people to do their bit to fight climate change.