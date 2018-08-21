India needs 1 wicket to wrap up victory over England

Teammates run in to congratulate India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, for the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — A first test century from Jos Buttler and late resistance from Adil Rashid helped England take the third test against India into a final day despite having little chance of victory at Trent Bridge.

India took an extra half-hour at the end of the day's play in a bid to wrap up victory, but England survived and will return Wednesday on 311-9 — still needing 210 more runs for what would be a world-record chase.

England had two mini-collapses either side of a partnership of 169 between Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62), who both demonstrated the kind of discipline and patience the top order failed to produce in slumping from 27-0 to 62-4.

Buttler was one of three batsmen dismissed by India paceman Jasprit Bumrah in eight deliveries as England lost four wickets in 21 balls.

Rashid (30 not out) and Jimmy Anderson (8 not out) got through the final overs to frustrate the Indians, who are looking for a win to keep the series alive. Bumrah had figures of 5-85.

England leads 2-0 after wins in Edgbaston and Lord's but is highly likely to be 2-1 up heading to Southampton for the fourth test next week.

England resumed on its overnight score of 23-0 and, within an hour, it had turned into a damage-limitation exercise.

India paceman Ishant Sharma removed Keaton Jennings (13) with the fifth ball of the day and fellow opener Alastair Cook (17) in his next over, both to catches behind the wicket.

England captain Joe Root chased a wide delivery from Bumrah and edged to Lokesh Rahul at second slip for 13, one of his seven catches so far in the match. India captain Virat Kohli, a century-maker on Monday, then produced a brilliant diving catch at third slip to remove Ollie Pope for 16 four balls later and England was 84-4 at lunch.

Stokes and Buttler scored 89 runs in a second session, showing patience despite being naturally aggressive batsmen. Soon after tea, Stokes reached his slowest test half-century — off 147 balls — before Buttler hit successive fours to register three figures for the first time in his 23 tests.

It was a timely innings from the limited-overs specialist, who had a top score of 39 in his four previous innings this series.

Buttler departed when he left a delivery from Bumrah that jagged back and trapped him lbw. England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, who broke a bone in the middle finger of his left hand on Monday, came out to bat with the finger heavily strapped but he was bowled first ball by Bumrah.

The paceman than made it three wickets in eight balls as Chris Woakes gloved him behind for 4. And when Stokes edged Hardik Pandya to Rahul in the slips, it seemed the English wouldn't survive to stumps.

Rashid just about ensured they did.