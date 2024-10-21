India says it has reached a pact with China on military patrols along their disputed border

Sheikh Saaliq
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China have agreed to a pact on military patrols along their disputed border in the Himalayas after a long-running standoff between the two countries that began in 2020, India’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the pact is to lead to the “disengagement” of troops at the Line of Actual Control, the long Himalayan border shared by the two Asian giants. Misri did not specify whether it means the withdrawal of the tens of thousands of additional troops stationed by the two countries along their disputed border in northern Ladakh region after their armies clashed in 2020.

There was no immediate comment from Beijing.

Misri said the pact was a result of several rounds of talks over the past few weeks between Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators, and that it will lead to “eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."

The announcement was made on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, which also involves China. Local media reported that Modi could hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.

Ties between India and China deteriorated in July 2020 after a military clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. It turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.

Both India and China have withdrawn troops from some areas on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso lake, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multitier deployment.

Top Indian and Chinese army commanders have held several rounds of talks since the military clash to discuss the disengagement of troops from areas of tension.

India and China fought a war over their border in 1962. The Line of Actual Control divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims. According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, but China claims a considerably shorter figure.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience

    The former president's claim about his brain didn't quite hold up throughout the town hall event.

  • Lindsey Graham Was Asked About ‘Fascist’ Donald Trump And Lost It

    The GOP senator's question for Republicans supporting Kamala Harris also backfired.

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

    In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • ‘This Is Conflation!’: Tapper Shuts Down Mike Johnson’s Latest Spin on Trump’s Remarks

    CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from

  • Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video

    The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Opinion - Under its new president, Mexico’s foreign policy heads down dangerous path

    Newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum has restricted the diplomatic work of the U.S. ambassador, humiliated the King of Spain and appointed a new secretary of Foreign Affairs known for his disturbing positions on Russia, Iran and Cuba.

  • America might be heading to a future of Donald Trump the dictator | Opinion

    Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.

  • Israel Hones Plans to Attack Iran After Attempt on Netanyahu

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after a Hezbollah drone penetrated Israel’s air defenses and exploded next to the private home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he held a series of meetings with top security aides to discuss the next attack on Iran.Most Read from BloombergA Broken Oil Pipeline Plunges South Sudan’s Capital Into ChaosDrug Decriminalization Spawns a Political Debacle for ProgressivesCities Look to AI to Flag Residents’ Trash and Recycling MistakesOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • Migrant Who Stood Up to Trump at Rally Vows to Keep Up Fight

    Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar

  • Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's

    FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.

  • Trump serves disturbing message through McDonald’s drive-thru window about whether he’ll accept election result

    Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Is ‘Getting Creamed’ in Fundraising

    Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News' Hannity on Friday, and opened up about the Republicans' fundraising efforts in a final push to turn the Supreme Court red.The senator begged for donations from his voting pool, following up with a couple of posts on X to drive home the point.“The United States Senate needs to have enough Republicans to help this president enact his agenda. I don‘t want 51, I want more,” Graham told host Sean Hannity, referring to the Democrats‘ current 51-seat majority.Read m

  • Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’

    The GOP candidate calls his former ally a "weak and pathetic 'bully'" as the fellow billionaire endorses Harris, also sharing video of Elon Musk comparing Cuban's look to Rachel Maddow The post Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Mark Cuban’s Golf Game: ‘Really Low Clubhead Speed, a Total Non-Athlete!’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine

    North Korean soldiers have been filmed receiving uniforms and equipment at a training ground in Russia’s far east, appearing to confirm reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) that 1,500 soldiers have been shipped over for military training to be deployed in Ukraine.

  • 5 States You Should Avoid Relocating To If Trump Wins In November

    In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...

  • Trump cooks fries at McDonald's as he attempts to cast doubt on Harris' earlier employment at the chain

    Former President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald's during a summer in the 1980s.