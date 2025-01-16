India successfully conducts historic space-docking test

The SpaDeX mission took off on 30th December [Isro]

Indian space agency Isro has for the first time successfully conducted space docking by joining together two small craft in space.

The technology is essential for the country's future ambition to build an Indian space station and put a person on the Moon.

The spacecraft were blasted off from Sriharikota launch pad in southern India on 30 December on a single rocket. Once airborne, they separated. The docking process, initially scheduled for 7 January, was rescheduled a number of times.

On Thursday morning, the space agency announced that it had created history by becoming only the fourth country in the world with such technology after United States, Russia and China.