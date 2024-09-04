India supports policy of development, not expansionism, PM Modi says

Reuters
·1 min read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Vienna

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India supports a policy of development and not expansionism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Brunei on Wednesday, though he did not name any country.

Brunei is located south of the South China Sea, which is claimed almost entirely by Beijing. Ties between India and China have been strained since 20 Indian and four Chinese troops were killed in a border clash on their Himalayan frontier in 2020.

Modi also said India supports freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws similar to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which provides a framework for global maritime navigation and regulates use of marine resources.

(Reporting by YP Rajesh and Tanvi Mehta; Writing by Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

