India wages war on online scammers with new cybercrime centre

India plans to launch a dedicated cybercrime centre to crack down on online scams, which are estimated to have cost victims nearly 200 million euros in the first four months of this year alone.

The Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre, billed by national media as a "game-changer", will will act within minutes of a crime being committed, officials have promised.

The new body, expected to be launched within 100 days of India's new government taking office, will also seek to block the flow of stolen funds to scammers.

It will gather officials alongside social media and software experts to tackle cybercrime in India, where 740,000 complaints were filed between January and April for losses totalling 17.6 billion rupees, or 191 million euros.

Most of the victims had fallen prey to online trading and investment frauds, gaming apps, password manipulations, fake lending portals and extortion.

Cybercrime wave

May alone saw 7,000 cases daily. Meanwhile annual complaints rose from 26,049 in 2019 to almost a million in 2022.

A 708 percent jump in banking frauds in the past two years involving hundreds of millions of euros has also alarmed law enforcers, who say 45 percent of the attacks originate from Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

The stolen money was deposited in 89 separate banking accounts, a police spokesperson said.



