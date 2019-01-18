India wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI vs. Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — India won the toss and elected to bowl Friday in the deciding third one-day cricket international against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia won the first match of the three-match series by 34 runs and India won the second by six wickets.

Some rain fell in Melbourne prior to the toss, which was delayed by a few minutes, but better weather is forecast for the evening.

India named the allrounder Vijay Shankar to make his one-day international debut among three changes to its lineup. Kedar Yadav replaced Ambati Rayudu. Shankar replaced Kuldeep Yadav and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal replaced fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut in the second match of the series.

Australia made two changes, naming Billy Stanlake in place of Jason Behrendorff and Adam Zampa ahead of Nathan Lyon.

___

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports