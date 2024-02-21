Indian Farmers' Protests Turn Deadly as Police Deploy Tear Gas, Local Reports Say

At least one protester died during farmers’ economic protests at the Shambhu border in northern India on Wednesday, February 21, local media reported.

According to the Indian Express, the protester, named Shubhkaran Singh, died of a head injury after the Haryana Police started using tear gas shells at the Shambhu-Khanauri border.

Twelve police officers were injured during the protests, according to the Hindustan Times.

The farmers have been raising several demands to the government, including the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, according to Amnesty International.

Footage published by local journalist Anmol Pritam shows the protesters running away as loud bangs are heard nearby and fumes arise from what appears to be tear gas.

“Police released tear gas on the advancing farmers. Farmers saved themselves by running into nearby fields,” Pritam wrote on X. Credit: Anmol Pritam via Storyful