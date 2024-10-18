Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

Eric Tucker And Larry Neumeister
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges Thursday against an Indian government employee who specialized in intelligence in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

Vikash Yadav, 39, faces murder-for-hire charges in a planned killing that prosecutors first disclosed last year and have said was meant to precede a string of other politically motivated murders in the United States and Canada.

Yadav remains at large, but in charging him and releasing his name, the Biden administration sought to call out the Indian government for criminal activity that has emerged as a significant point of tension between India and the West over the last year — culminating this week with a diplomatic flare-up with Canada and the expulsion of diplomats.

“The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the U.S. for exercising their constitutionally protected rights,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

The criminal case against Yadav was announced the same week as two members of an Indian inquiry committee investigating the plot were in Washington to meet with U.S. officials about the investigation.

"They did inform us that the individual who was named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters before the case against Yadav was unsealed. “We are satisfied with cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process.

On Monday, Canada said it had identified India’s top diplomat in the country as a person of interest in the assassination of a Sikh activist there and expelled him and five other diplomats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and police officials went public this week with allegations that Indian diplomats were targeting Sikh separatists in Canada by sharing information about them with their government back home. They said top Indian officials were then passing that information along to Indian organized crime groups who were targeting the activists, who are Canadian citizens, with drive-by shootings, extortions and even murder.

India, for its part, has rejected the accusations as absurd, and its foreign ministry said it was expelling Canada’s acting high commissioner and five other diplomats in response.

The murder-for-hire plot was first disclosed by federal prosecutors last year when they announced charges against a man, Nikhil Gupta, who was recruited by a then-unidentified Indian government employee to orchestrate the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

Gupta was extradited to the United States in June from the Czech Republic after his arrest in Prague last year.

The rewritten indictment said Yadav recruited Gupta in May 2023 to arrange the assassination. It said Gupta, an Indian citizen who lived in India, contacted an individual at Yadav’s direction, believing the individual to be a criminal associate. Instead, the indictment said, the individual was a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The indictment said Gupta asked the individual to help contract a hitman to carry out the murder, promising to pay $100,000. Of the $100,000 due for the attack, $15,000 was delivered by a Yadav associate to the DEA undercover source in Manhattan, according to the arrangements made by Yadav and Gupta, the indictment said.

Authorities said Yadav, a citizen and resident of India, directed the plot from India while he was employed by the government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India’s foreign intelligence service. Yadav has described his position as a “Senior Field Officer” with responsibilities in “Security Management” and “Intelligence,” the Justice Department said.

As the assassination plot was created in June 2023, Yadav gave Gupta personal information about the Sikh separatist leader, including his home address in New York City, his phone numbers and details about his day-to-day movements, which Gupta then passed along to the undercover DEA operative, according to court papers.

Yadav directed Gupta to keep him updated regularly on the progress of the assassination plot, leading Gupta to send him surveillance photographs of the intended victim, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who advocated for the creation of a sovereign Sikh state, the indictment said.

U.S. authorities have said the killing of Pannun was to have occurred just days after Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist who had been exiled from India, was shot and killed outside a cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Prosecutors say the goal was to kill at least four people in Canada and the U.S. by June 29, 2023, and then more after that.

In a statement, Pannun said the indictment means the U.S. government has “reassured its commitment to fundamental constitutional duty to protect the life, liberty and freedom of expression of the U.S. Citizen at home and abroad.”

He added, “The attempt on my life on American Soil is the blatant case of India’s transnational terrorism which has become a challenge to America’s sovereignty and threat to freedom of speech and democracy, which unequivocally proves that India believes in using bullets while pro Khalistan Sikhs believe in ballots.”

____

Neumeister reported from New York.

Eric Tucker And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Former Indian intelligence officer charged in foiled Sikh murder-for-hire plot: DOJ

    A former Indian government employee was charged Thursday in New York with murder-for-hire for his role in directing a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist and critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, federal prosecutors said. A co-conspirator of the murder-for-hire plot, Nikhil Gupta, was previously charged and extradited to the U.S. in June. Yadav allegedly orchestrated the plot from abroad to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of New York-based Sikhs for Justice, which has been advocating for the creation of a sovereign Sikh state, according to prosecutors.

  • Former Indian spy charged in plot to assassinate US citizen in New York

    Indian intelligence officer accused of being the ‘mastermind’ behind murder-for-hire plot against Sikh dissident Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  • India again rejects Canada's claim it works with gangs targeting Sikh separatists

    As India doubles down on rejecting the claim it is behind widespread crimes in Canada, its foreign ministry is accusing Ottawa of trying to smear New Delhi.The federal government ordered India's top envoy to leave the country on Monday after the RCMP said it had credible evidence that Indian agents played a role in extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens on Canadian soil.In a news conference today, India denied it has worked with criminal organizations to target Sikh separatists in C

  • US calls meeting with India on foiled Sikh murder plot productive

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A meeting between the U.S. and India on a probe into a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist on American soil was productive, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding Washington was satisfied with India's cooperation. Washington has alleged that Indian agents were involved in an attempted assassination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York last year, and had indicted an Indian national working at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.

  • Indians in Punjab fear dispute with Canada endangers work, study plans

    Indians in Punjab, worried that plans to work, study or visit families in Canada will be jeopardised by this week's tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats over the murder of a Sikh separatist, are urging both governments to reduce the tension. Canada's nearly 800,000 Sikhs formed the world's second largest community in 2021, after roughly 20 million in India. "Many clients have reached out, worried about how this might affect their plans to migrate to Canada," said an immigration lawyer, Karan S. Thukral, who is based in the Indian capital, though adding he had seen no big drop yet in legal inquiries.

  • Trudeau says Canadian police went public with Indian diplomat allegations to prevent more violence

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada's national police force went public with its allegations against Indian diplomats this week because it had to disrupt violent acts in Canada including drive-by-shootings, extortions and even murder. The Royal Canadian Police said Monday it had identified India’s top diplomat in the country and five other diplomats as persons of interest in the June 2023 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The RCMP also said they uncovered evidence of an intensifying campaign against Canadians by agents of the Indian government.

  • Israeli military destroys tunnel network it says was used by Hezbollah in Lebanon

    The Israeli military said on Wednesday it destroyed a tunnel network it claimed was used by Hezbollah militants in the area of Mhaibeb, a town in southern Lebanon.

  • Keir Starmer says the UK ‘will not mourn’ death of Hamas leader

    The Prime Minister condemned the mastermind of the October 7 attacks and said his thoughts were with the families of the victims of the incursion.

  • 'You Had To Choose The Kings?': Warren Foegele Reveals His Old Edmonton Oilers' Teammates' Reaction To Him Signing With The Kings

    Warren Foegele sat with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas for an exclusive interview.

  • Iran says attack on nuclear sites improbable

    The probability of an attack on Iran's nuclear sites remains low but any potential damage would be "quickly compensated", state atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday, according to semi-official Nournews. After Iran's missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, there has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel would listen to the United States but would decide its actions according to its own national interest.

  • A father and son are both indicted on murder charges in a mass school shooting in Georgia

    ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury indicted both a father and son on murder charges Thursday in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

  • Judge Strikes Down Team Trump’s Chaotic Vote Counting Ploy

    A Georgia judge on Tuesday paused a last-minute rule adopted by Donald Trump’s allies on the State Election Board requiring ballots to be counted by hand. The judge wrote that introducing an unknown and untested rule at the “11th-and-one-half hour” affecting more than 7,500 poll workers was guaranteed to introduce “administrative chaos” that was “entirely inconsistent with the obligations of our boards of elections (and the State Election Board) to ensure that our elections are fair, legal and o

  • Stephen Colbert Shows Prime Example Of Why Trump Will Never Be On His Show Again

    The "Late Show" host spotted a moment that says it all.

  • Mystery tar balls wash up on Sydney beaches forcing seven to close

    Bondi Beach was shut after thousands of mysterious tar balls washed up on Australian shores in recent days. The popular tourist attraction was among seven beaches that were totally, or partially, shut in Sydney on the east coast. Tar balls are formed when oil comes into contact with debris and water, often as a result of oil spills or seepage - although the authorities admitted they do not know where they were coming from.

  • Harris to hecklers at rally: ‘I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street’

    Vice President Harris taunted hecklers demonstrating Thursday at one of her campaign rallies in Wisconsin, quipping that they should instead be attending a “smaller” rally “down the street.” Harris was interrupted during remarks in La Crosse, Wis., as she spoke about the fight over abortion rights in the upcoming election. The hecklers began shouting as…

  • 16 Tricky People Who Exploited Loopholes To Pull One Over On Greedy Corporations, Mean Landlords, And Other Jerks

    It's nice when the little guy wins for once, don't you think?

  • Navy finds wreckage of fighter jet that crashed during training in Washington state

    The U.S. Navy located the wreckage Wednesday of a fighter jet that crashed in Washington state during a routine training flight in mountainous terrain. The two crew members onboard remain missing.

  • China urges India to handle Taiwan issue cautiously after Mumbai office opening

    China urged India on Thursday to handle Taiwan issues with caution and avoid interference in the improvement of Sino-India relations following the opening of another Taiwan de facto consulate in Mumbai. China opposes moves by any countries it has ties with to engage in official contacts with Taiwan, said Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, at a regular news conference. The Taiwanese government opened its third representative office in India on Wednesday, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported, adding to existing offices in New Delhi and Chennai.

  • “1000-Lb. Sisters”' Amy Slaton Shares Photos of Her 2 Sons in First Post Since Her Arrest for Child Endangerment

    The TLC star was arrested at a Tennessee zoo in September 2024

  • Sydney beaches closed due to toxic 'tar balls'

    STORY: :: Sydney beaches are closed after hundreds black balls, thought to be toxic, wash ashore:: Sydney, Australia :: October 17, 2024:: Dylan Parker, Randwick City Council Mayor"It is still under active investigation. We have sent off for preliminary testing, what we've receiving is that it involves some form of hydrocarbon, but there'll be more to say from the New South Wales EPA (Environment Protection Authority) as it relates to that. What I will say is that we'll be working very hard to have the situation resolved as quickly as possible and have our beaches cleaned. It's a beautiful, lovely spring day and obviously we want to get back as soon as possible onto the sand and in the water.":: Preliminary testing by a local council suggests they are lumps of oil and debris known as 'tar balls'Waverley Council said it had closed Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches as a precaution, while neighboring Randwick Council has closed an additional four beaches to the south. Bondi and Maroubra Beach to the south were later reopened.Sydney is home to over 100 beaches in its harbour and along its oceanfront that are famous across the world, attracting millions of tourists and locals each year.