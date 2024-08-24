Indian Hill Braves 30, Roger Bacon Spartans 17
Indian Hill Braves 30, Roger Bacon Spartans 17
Indian Hill Braves 30, Roger Bacon Spartans 17
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
There is a world where the Rangers could target John Tavares once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
TORONTO — Joey Votto was sad to end his comeback bid to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, but the 40-year-old first baseman could not ignore that his game was no longer at a Major League level.
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
Tyson Barrie didn't fit well with the Nashville Predators, but might get another contract by his previous team.
TORONTO — Addison Barger will require a video review of his first walk-off homer in Major League Baseball because after his massive moment he had difficulty relaying what it was like to be mobbed by his Toronto Blue Jays teammates.
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
An engine violation following Hamlin’s win at Bristol thwarts his chances of winning the Cup Series’ regular season points title.
A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant's leadership tactics. Some expressed discomfort with Bryant's approach, with one commenter writing, "I don’t like this version of Kobe Bryant."
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
Matthews was the only Maple Leafs player on the list, featuring the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl, Crosby, and Bedard.
The "Matrix" star played hockey throughout his youth and even considered going pro — before Hollywood came knocking.
SEATTLE (AP) — With growing speculation that a managerial change could take place, Scott Servais learned he would no longer be in charge of the Seattle Mariners from a news alert flashed across a television screen -- not from his bosses.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from Nashville in a deal Friday that sends a 2025 first-round pick to the Predators.
Making it to the NHL isn't easy, even when you are drafted. Making it out of an invitation to camp is a true show of resiliency and determination.