Indian hospital services halted and hit by protests after rape and murder of medic

Maryam Kara
·2 min read
Indian hospital services halted and hit by protests after rape and murder of medic

Hospital services have been disrupted in Indian cities as a doctors’ protest spreads nationwide after the rape and murder of a trainee medic in the city of Kolkata.

Thousands of doctors have been protesting and calling for tighter security measures in the West Bengal capital and surrounding areas, with the Federation of All India Medical Association saying on Wednesday its members will continue their “indefinite” strike.

It comes after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week at a government-run hospital.

A police volunteer was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident sparked uproar in the western Maharashtra state as 8,000 government doctors descended on its capital Mumbai on Tuesday, halting work in all hospital departments except emergency services, local media said.

During protests outside a large government hospital, junior doctors were demanding justice for the victim while wearing white coats and holding posters reading, "Doctors are not punching bags”.

Meanwhile, similar protests have been organised in cities such as Lucknow, and in the western tourist resort state of Goa, where protests hit hospital services.

Doctors in India's crowded government hospitals have long complained that not enough is done to curb violence levelled at them by people angered over the medical care on offer.

The country's biggest doctors' group, the India Medical Association (IMA), issued a public notice urging the police to “ensure adequate safety measures” at medical facilities. It added that violence against medical students should be “promptly investigated” when it happens.

“Pedestrian working conditions, inhuman workloads and violence in the workplace are the reality,” the group told Health Minister JP Nadda in a letter released before they met him for talks on Tuesday.

The health ministry did not immediately comment.

A high court in Kolkata ordered that the criminal investigation be transferred to India's federal police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, indicating that the authorities were treating the case as a national priority.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump

    The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.

  • ‘Resentful’ Joe Biden Set to Snub Barack Obama and Kamala Harris Speeches at DNC

    While the Democratic Party leadership is putting on a united public front, Joe Biden’s simmering resentment over the quiet coup that ended his re-election dreams may be bubbling to the surface.It wasn’t long ago that Biden was looking forward to the primetime closing spot at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, making his case for leading the United States for another four years.Now he’s been demoted to a curtain-raiser speech on the opening night when he is likely to make a call for u

  • Germany reportedly issues 1st arrest warrant related to 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts

    BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.

  • Issue of race raised at hearing for N.S. doctor accused of professional misconduct

    Tempers flared and the issue of race erupted Tuesday at a hearing into allegations of professional misconduct against a Nova Scotia doctor.The hearing of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia comes after three patients lodged complaints against Dr. Manivasan Moodley, including a woman who testified Monday the physician performed an episiotomy against her wishes during childbirth.On Tuesday, the woman's partner described the surgical procedure as an assault, and used terms like "d

  • MAGA Election Official Immediately Spews Conspiracies After Conviction

    Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru

  • Butter stolen from 2 stores in Guelph

    Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a

  • Trucking company owner pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed 7 bikers

    An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.

  • Judge removes election-denying lawyer from Dominion defamation case for ‘egregious misconduct’

    A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.

  • RCMP identify 2 men accused in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan east of Calgary

    Two suspects — one in custody, one wanted on warrants — have been identified by RCMP in the fatal shooting that took place last week east of Calgary in what police are now describing as a carjacking of a man who was trying to act as a Good Samaritan. Just before noon on Aug. 6, police were called to the rural intersection at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, just north of Chestermere, for reports of a shooting.Officers found Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, 45, fatally wounded and a F

  • Arkansas police officer fired after being caught on video beating inmate

    An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.

  • Mexican prosecutors consider treason charges after US jails drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.

  • La. Woman Who Helped Her Boyfriend After He Killed His 3 Kids in Fire Is Attacked in Courtroom

    It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months

  • Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’

    Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s

  • Suspected Serial Killer Arrested 47 Years After Multiple Women Were Found Dead in Calif. Motels

    Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say

  • Toronto terror plot: Investigation 'ongoing' into Canada's immigration system, Trudeau says

    Asked on Monday about how and when Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, became a Canadian citizen after allegedly appearing in an ISIS video dismembering a prisoner, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “investigations are ongoing and the (Public Safety) minister (Dominic LeBlanc) will share all that we learned in the appropriate moment. But we’re taking this extremely seriously because Canadians need to have confidence in our immigration system.” Eldidi and his 26-year-old son were arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Toronto on behalf of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).

  • Mom Allegedly Kidnapped 4-Year-Old, Kept Child Hidden in 'Religious Compound' Led by 'Cult Leader': Prosecutors

    Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • ‘Quit Whining’: Nikki Haley Tells Trump To End Attacks On Crowd Sizes And Harris’ Race

    “What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”

  • Maggie Haberman Says 2 Things Are Rattling Trump Most Right Now

    Trump has been floundering since a Black woman took over as his opponent.

  • A year later, sprawling Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has stalled

    ATLANTA (AP) — A year after a Georgia grand jury accused Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, the case has stalled with no chance of going to trial before the end of this year.