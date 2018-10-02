Indian’s New Motorcycle Is a Flat-Track Racer Built for the Road

From Popular Mechanics

Specs

Price: $13,000

$13,000 Engine: 1200-cc V-Twin

1200-cc V-Twin Transmission: Six-speed

Six-speed Horsepower: 120

120 Weight: Around 490 lbs., dry

The motorcycle industry is looking for new riders. Ducati released its affordable Scrambler in 2014, hoping to lure riders who'd never owned a bike. Last summer, Harley-Davidson announced an unexpected lineup that included an electric and off-road adventure model.

As for Indian, the brand has spent the last several year putting its marketing money into reviving flat-track racing, a style of riding going back to the 1910’s. The latest result of that trend is the Indian FTR 1200, which will sell in two models-the base 1200 for $13,000 and the upgraded 1200 S for $15,000.



Photo credit: Indian Motorcycles More

For the extra two grand, you get adjustable suspension and a dash with Indian’s Ride Command user interface. Through the digital dash, riders can customize the throttle response and traction control settings, or choose from presets: Sport, Standard, or Rain.

Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle More

All models have dual-disc four-piston Brembo front brakes, ABS, an electronic stability and traction control system, and USB charging ports. Dry weight for both is just under 490 lbs., which is heavy, but 120 hp will be enough to make it feel fast.

The bike was designed by Ola Stenegärd, who got famous years back for creating BMW's RnineT and started working at Indian earlier this year. Thank him for the FTR 1200's coolest design features: those aftermarket-looking upturned exhaust pipes, a gas tank that’s set underneath the seat for a lower center of gravity, and an unusually compact design.



Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle More

The model is based on the Indian racing bike called the FTR750, which won aforementioned flat-track championships and was the basis for a concept bike called the FTR1200 Scout Concept. Both were built specifically for flat-track, and are the origin of the FTR 1200. Which is to say, if you’re sold on the coolness of flat-track racing, this bike is on your wish list.

