Indian Muslims are descendants of Hindus, said Pt Nehru in his last interview

An interview of Jawaharalal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, is gaining traction on social media where he can be heard saying that Indian Muslims are the descendants of Hindus (see interview spot at 17 minutes 40 seconds).

“Many hundreds of years and there was fraternal living. It was a religious concept more than anything. The Hindus were not and are not a ‘proselytising’ race. They didn’t care very much but the other party did. But Muslims were keen on ‘proselytising’ and getting converts. In fact, all the Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus. Only a handful came from outside,” he said.

He also claimed in the interview that the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the Muslim League, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was not involved in the freedom struggle and was actually an ally of the British dispensation.

“In fact, he opposed it. The Muslim League was started by 1911 and it was started really by the British, encouraged by them so as to create factions. And ultimately that came to partition.”

The video was uploaded on Youtube by Prasar Bharti and was the last televised interview of Nehru before his demise in 1964.