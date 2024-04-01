Indian opposition leader’s arrest extended ahead of national election

Narendra Modi is accused of 'match fixing' the upcoming national elections following the arrest of opposition leaders - Anushree Fadnavis/REUTERS

A court has extended the arrest of one of India’s top opposition leaders as Narendra Modi’s government faces accusations of “match fixing” in the upcoming national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and the top elected official in the city of New Delhi was arrested on March 21 in connection with corruption charges, which he denies.

A Delhi court on Monday extended his detention for two weeks, meaning he will have to stay behind bars until April 15.

The case has dominated headlines ahead of national parliamentary elections on April 19, in which Mr Modi will be seeking a third term in power.

The federal enforcement directorate, the agency which arrested Mr Kejriwal, has accused him of being the “kingpin and key conspirator” in a corruption scheme that it alleges saw his party and ministers accept one billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago.

Mr Kejriwal has denied the allegations and accused the directorate of “manipulating investigative agencies for political motives”.

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi Party, was arrested on March 21 in connection with corruption charges, which he denies - Dinesh Joshi/AP

The Aam Aadmi Party also denied the charges against it and said Kejriwal will remain as New Delhi’s chief minister as it fights the case in court.

The same agency arrested another prominent opposition leader, Hemant Soren, of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, on Jan 31 in connection with a money laundering investigation. He denies the charges.

JMM and AAP are both members of a broad coalition called India which has emerged as the main challenger to Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rahul Ghandi, an MP from the Congress Party, another member of the India Alliance, on Sunday accused Mr Modi of indulging in “match fixing” at an India rally protesting the arrests on Sunday.

“You want an opposition that is unable to fight elections and this is why you have placed your own people inside the Election Commission, put two Chief Ministers in jail, frozen the bank accounts of the Congress party, and put pressure on the judiciary,” he told a crowd at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Mr Modi’s party denies using law enforcement agencies to target the opposition and says the agencies act independently.

The BJP on Monday called on India’s election commission to take action against Mr Ghandi for the remarks.