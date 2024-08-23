Indian PM Modi Makes First Visit to Ukraine For Meeting With Zelensky

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, August 23, greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as both visited a exhibition focused around children killed during the Russian invasion.

Both attended the ‘Matyrologist Exhibition’ in the city, ANI reported. Footage released by Zelensky’s office showed Modi lay a child’s toy at a shrine within the exhibition.

Modi said that during his visit to Kyiv, he would share “perspectives” regarding the peaceful resolution of the “conflict” between Ukraine and Russia, according to Suspilne News.

The visit was the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful