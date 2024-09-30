Indian Shores hotel owner said property may need to be rebuilt after Helene

The Daily Beast
At least 30 people have died in just one North Carolina county after a weekend of historic flooding from Hurricane Helene devastated the southeastern states.Helene made landfall on Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, striking Florida’s Big Bend region and moving north through the American South. The death toll across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia rose to 91 by Sunday evening, the Associated Press reported.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he expected the deat