Indian Shores hotel owner said property may need to be rebuilt after Helene

Associated Press

Outrage over how a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal's mouth shut and brought it into a bar has resulted in a proposal to tweak Wyoming's animal cruelty law to apply to people who legally kill wolves by intentionally running them over. Under draft legislation headed to a legislative committee Monday, people could still intentionally run over wolves but only if the animal is killed quickly, either upon impact or soon after. Wyoming's animal cruelty law is currently written to not apply at all to predators such as wolves.